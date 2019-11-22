 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 27.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"We wouldn't exist if it wasn't for plants" — Ismail Ebrahim, South African National Biodiversity Institute

Drought in South Africa

              

Related content

Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 22.11.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we take you from the wetlands of Zimbabwe to the treetops of the Rwandan rainforest. Plus, we meet the Tanzanian cartoonist raising climate awareness and a firm tackling e-waste in Cameroon.

Eco Africa Sendung

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 01.11.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a group in Cameroon empowering women by providing them with solar panels and see how an artist in South Africa is making decoys to entice penguins to go where there is more food.

DW Sendung Eco Africa - Zihlo Ndlovu, Moderatorin von Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 07.06.2019

On this week's show, find out why South African farmers are taking down fences, how an army of Tunisian tree lovers replanted a forest, what drives a Gambian eco-activist, and lots more!

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  