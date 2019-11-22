Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"We wouldn't exist if it wasn't for plants" — Ismail Ebrahim, South African National Biodiversity Institute
On this week's Eco Africa, we take you from the wetlands of Zimbabwe to the treetops of the Rwandan rainforest. Plus, we meet the Tanzanian cartoonist raising climate awareness and a firm tackling e-waste in Cameroon.
On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a group in Cameroon empowering women by providing them with solar panels and see how an artist in South Africa is making decoys to entice penguins to go where there is more food.
On this week's show, find out why South African farmers are taking down fences, how an army of Tunisian tree lovers replanted a forest, what drives a Gambian eco-activist, and lots more!
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's Eco Africa, we see how Kenyans are breeding silkworms, try out a new bike made of bamboo and learn how free-range chickens can help Zimbabwe address food security and community empowerment.
"I think in most parts of Africa, we are going through the problem of trash. It’s better to teach them when they are young and save the future." – Omar Islam Ali, Founder, Twashukuru Nursery School
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out the humpback whale’s resurgence off South Africa's coast, a company turning discarded fish skin into leather, and an innovator who built a school out of trash.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.
In Jaruwan Khammuang's home village, leftover straw from the harvest was often burned. The young entrepreneur saw an opportunity to create green products from the waste — such as tableware.
Crop diversity is crucial for sustainable agriculture. In Mexico, an NGO is raising awareness of the issue by encouraging traditional farming methods and reviving neglected local recipes through a new cookbook.
For centuries, human beings have fought the sea to gain coastal land. In an era of rising ocean levels, the eternal tug-of-war that led to the creation of landmass in countries around the world, is entering a new era.
