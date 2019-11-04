 Quiz: Germany can taste this sweet | DW Travel | DW | 05.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Quiz: Germany can taste this sweet

Coffee and cake is the German equivalent of tea time in Britain. Germans love their desserts — especially at Christmas time! What do you know about these delicacies that tourists like to eat or take home as souvenirs?

Nürnberger Lebkuchen (Colourbox)

Whether you seek out a traditional restaurant or a gourmet temple, whether you choose fish at the North Sea or beer in Bavaria — if you travel to Germany, you also want to get to know the country from a culinary point of view. Germany's gastronomy is diverse: there are some 300 Michelin-star and gourmet restaurants, 13 wine-growing regions and countless beer gardens from Bavaria to Berlin. Local products such as marzipan and Lebkuchen gingerbread or dishes such as Currywurst sausage tell you a lot about cities and regions, about the people and their eating culture. But which specialty is typical for which part of Germany? What should be tried where? Get to know some culinary specialties in our quizzes on eating and drinking in Germany. 

 

If you're feeling quizzical, this is the place.

Related content

Deutschland Checkpoint Charlie Berlin | Friedrichstrasse

Checkpoint Charlie: Cold War history up close 04.11.2019

The construction of the Berlin Wall began on August 13, 1961. One of eight inner-city border crossings was created on Friedrichstrasse. Today, Checkpoint Charlie is a special place of remembrance.

Italien - Florenz

Europe's most beautiful cities: destination Florence 11.10.2019

Florence is bursting with artworks and Renaissance buildings, thanks to the Medici! The city in Tuscany is also the cradle of Italian haute couture — and cantuccini.

Deutschland Die Berliner Mauer 30 Jahre danach | Auge in Auge mit der Berliner Mauer

Discovering the Berlin Wall 30 years later 08.10.2019

Today, the Berlin Wall appears as a photo stop at Checkpoint Charlie or as graffiti artwork at the East Side Gallery. DW’s Hallie Rawlinson retraces the history of the Wall to learn more.

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  