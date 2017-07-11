 Queen Elizabeth II′s casket arrives at Buckingham Palace | News | DW | 14.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth's casket, which was flown from Edinburgh to London, became the most tracked flight in history. Thousands also gathered outside the Buckingham Palace to say their final goodbyes.

A hearse entering the gates of Buckingham Palace

The casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night

Queen Elizabeth II took her final journey on Tuesday night, with the plane that carried the late monarch's body from Edinburgh back to London becoming the most tracked flight in history.

Just over 5 million people combined followed the flight live on the Flightradar24 website and via its YouTube livestream.

Flightradar24 said the Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster had more than double the amount of people tracking it online compared to the previous record of 2.2 million views – when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August.

Outside Buckingham Palace, thousands braved the drizzle as the Queen's hearse came down the road. When the vehicle entered the gates, onlookers clapped and chanted "God save the queen!"

The state funeral will be held on September 19.

The RAF C17 aircraft carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, takes off from Edinburgh airport on, in Edinburgh, Scotland

More than 5 million people followed Queen Elizabeth II's final flight on Tuesday

Preparations around the globe

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that September 19 would be a holiday for federal employees so they can mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral, although some provinces like Ontario and Quebec have opted not to declare a public holiday for all citizens.

Trudeau's move follows similar announcements in some Commonwealth countries like Australia, which will have a public holiday for its national memorial service on September 22, and New Zealand, which will have public holiday on September 26 for its memorial.

The funeral will be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world. Among them will be Japanese Emperor Naruhito, local media reported early on Wednesday.

  • Crowds hold up their mobile phones to take photos and videos of members of the King's Troop in front of Buckingham Palace

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    Buckingham Palace

    On Wednesday 14 September, Queen Elizabeth II will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time. The funeral procession will start at Buckingham Palace and the coffin will be moved to the Palace of Westminster. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected along the route through London. The photo depicts soldiers returning after completing 96 gun salutes to honor the queen.

  • The Mall packed with people during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, London, UK

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    The Mall

    From Buckingham Palace, the procession will proceed down the The Mall. The global public might remember this road from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee (pictured), which celebrated the queen's 70 years on the throne. This time, the mood will be markedly different. The Mall runs from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square, where several large roads meet.

  • Map showing the itinerary of the procession through London, UK

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    The Route through London

    The route for the ceremonial procession is displayed on the map: From Buckingham Palace via The Mall, past St. James’s Park. Then the procession will turn right into Horse Guards Road and move across the famous Horse Guards Parade to the Palace of Westminster, next to Westminster Hall.

  • Horse Guards Parade, London, UK

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    Horse Guards Parade

    Many know this parade ground from the Trooping the Color, the annual military ceremony which officially commemorates the monarch’s birthday. The next Trooping the Color will take place to commemorate the birthday of King Charles III. The Old Admiralty Building, former seat of the Royal Navy, stands on the parade ground’s northern end.

  • Household Cavalry Museum, London, UK

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    Household Cavalry

    The parade ground is open, facing St. James’s Park, to the west. To the east, there’s the Horse Guards building, which houses the Household Cavalry. The Household Cavalry is the King’s official bodyguard and takes on important roles on horseback during ceremonies. The building also includes a museum. Passing through the archway, you get to Whitehall, one of the largest roads in Westminster.

  • Old War Office Building, London, UK

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    Old War Office Building

    Directly opposite the archway stands the Old War Office Building. This prominent building is well known as the backdrop to James Bond movies and the series The Crown. Built in 1906, the building served as the seat of the British War Office until the 1960s. Today, it has been turned into a luxury hotel.

  • Downing Street, London, UK

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    Downing Street

    Just after passing the Old War Office Building, the road changes its name from Whitehall to Parliament Street. Just before the name changes, the procession will pass by an intersection that lets you look into a tiny – but world-famous – street: Downing Street. As we all know, the British Prime Minister always lives in Nr. 10.

  • Palace of Westminster with Big Ben, London, UK

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    Palace of Westminster

    The last stop for the day is the Palace of Westminster. Westminster is the seat of parliament in Britain. The most famous part of the building complex is probably the clock tower with its famous bell, Big Ben.

  • The inside of Westminster Hall, London

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    Westminster Hall

    Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state from Thursday to Sunday at Westminster Hall (pictured), the oldest part of Westminster. People will be able to bid farewell to the Queen – for 23 hours a day. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come. On Monday September 19, the Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. 2,000 guests have been invited to the event.

  • Windsor Castle with Long Walk, UK

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    Windsor Castle

    After the state funeral on Monday, the last stop will be Windsor Castle. Together with Buckingham Palace and Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Windsor Castle is one of the royal family's main residences. It was the Queen’s official weekend residence. Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest castle in the world that’s still inhabited.

  • Members of the military stand in front of St. George's Chapel before the funeral service of Prince Philip

    Farewell Queen Elizabeth II: The funeral procession route

    St. George's Chapel

    Windsor Castle’s chapel has seen both happy and tragic moments for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married here as were King Charles and Camilla Parker. St. George's Chapel is also the final resting place of many members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip. whose funeral service is pictured here. The queen will be buried beside him.

    Author: Marco Müller


zc/jsi (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Audios and videos on the topic

Reflecting on the Queen's death and colonial legacies  

Advertisement