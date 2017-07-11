Qatar Airways flight lands in Saudi Arabia for 1st time in years

A passenger plane flew from Qatar to Saudi Arabia on Monday, making it the first direct flight between the two Gulf states in over three years.

The Qatar Airways jetliner took off from Doha Airport around 1100 GMT, touching down in Riyadh just over an hour later.

The resumption of direct flights comes as the two countries seek to normalize ties after striking a deal to end Saudi Arabia's boycott of Qatar.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

