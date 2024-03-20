  1. Skip to content
SocietyRussian Federation

Putin’s Russia - Indoctrination of a Nation

March 20, 2024

On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. Many Russians supported the move at the time.

Others silently rejected what was described as a "special operation”, which Putin claimed would "de-Nazify” a former sister nation.

Years of indoctrination and propaganda, a single-party rule that muzzles the media - this film investigates how Russians under Putin have fallen silent, and why no one has pulled the political ripcord.

 

 

 

Image: Newen Connect

 

Although the international community continues to be horrified by this brutal, anachronistic war in the heart of Europe, most Russians back Putin’s "special operation”. The film is an unprecedented journey into the heart of a brainwashed, intimidated society and an in-depth investigation into the inner workings of Russia’s repressive machine. 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 10.04.2024 – 01:15 UTC
WED 10.04.2024 – 04:15 UTC
WED 10.04.2024 – 18.15 UTC
THU 11.04.2024 – 09:15 UTC
THU 11.04.2024 – 15:15 UTC
THU 11.04.2024 – 21:15 UTC
FRI 12.04.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 13.04.2024 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 14.04.2024 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4