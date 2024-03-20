Putin’s Russia - Indoctrination of a Nation

Putin’s Russia - Indoctrination of a NationMarch 20, 2024
Others silently rejected what was described as a "special operation”, which Putin claimed would "de-Nazify” a former sister nation.
Years of indoctrination and propaganda, a single-party rule that muzzles the media - this film investigates how Russians under Putin have fallen silent, and why no one has pulled the political ripcord.
Although the international community continues to be horrified by this brutal, anachronistic war in the heart of Europe, most Russians back Putin’s "special operation”. The film is an unprecedented journey into the heart of a brainwashed, intimidated society and an in-depth investigation into the inner workings of Russia’s repressive machine.
