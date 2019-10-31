 Pumpkins: 5 fun facts about a fall staple | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 31.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Pumpkins: 5 fun facts about a fall staple

Fall, autumn, sweater weather — whatever you want to call the cold, gray season leading up to Christmas, there's one thing we can all agree on: It's pumpkin time, and never more so than on today's Pumpkin Day!

Pumpkins: 5 fun facts about the fall staple

Ah, fall. The leaves change color, the first chill is in the air and your favorite coffee shop offers up pumpkin spice lattes. In North America, it's hard to imagine this season without pumpkin flavors and decorations, which is why the squash even has its own holiday in the US: October 26 is Pumpkin Day. And if you need some pumpkin-pertinent knowledge to show off, we've got you covered!

1. Pumpkin: What's in a name?

The term derives from the Greek word pepon, which means "large melon" — makes sense when you think of the shape. The French turned this name into pompon, the British used pumpion. The first settlers in the American colonies called the squash pumpkin and thus coined the name that we still use today! The German term kürbis, on the other hand, is more reminiscent of the Latin cucurbita.

2. Record breakers

The heaviest pumpkin ever recorded tipped the scales in 2016 at a whopping 1,190 kilograms, or 2,625 pounds. Although pumpkins are native to North America, a Belgian horticulturist raised the pumpkin in Germany, squashing the world record for the heaviest fruit. The record-setting pumpkins are a variety of Curcurbita maxima bred in Nova Scotia and they tend to prefer cooler weather — which could explain why the world's last three heaviest pumpkins have all hailed from Europe.

And lots of pumpkin means, of course, the possibility for lots of dessert: the largest pumpkin pie ever made was more than 1.5 meters (5 feet) in diameter, weighed over 180 kilograms (350 pounds) and used 35 kilograms of pumpkin, 16 kilograms of sugar, 12 dozen eggs and took six hours to bake.

Mathias Willemijns with a giant white pumpkin

This giant isn't the 1,190-kilogram pumpkin (it weighs a mere 1,008 kilograms), but the young man pictured here grew that record-breaker as well. Mathias Willemijns seems to have the magic touch when it comes to pumpkins!

3. A Halloween tradition

In the US, pumpkin sales spike around Halloween. There's hardly any child in the US who hasn't carved a scary smile into the orange-colored squash and turned it into a jack-o'-lantern, lighting up their front stoop or window. The tradition of pumpkin carving was brought to the US from Ireland by immigrants in the 1800s.

The term jack-o'-lantern is said to come from the legend of a man named Jack who tricked the devil into not taking him to hell once he died. But he wasn't good enough to make it into heaven either, so he was doomed to wander around with only a hollowed turnip with coal inside to light his way. The Irish used to carve and light up turnips to keep wandering spirits like Jack away. Once in the US, they turned to pumpkins instead.  

Read more: The top fall feasts celebrated in Germany

4. The weird world of pumpkins

Hooligan, Pleasure Dome, and Orange Smoothie — yes, those are all pumpkins, of which there are more than 45 different species! Not all pumpkins are alike. Some are warty, some are smooth and each variety serves a different purpose. There are pumpkins perfect for pie, others for roasting and some that are better left intact to adorn your front porch.

A man looks at different kinds of pumpkins displayed on shelves.

Not all pumpkins are round and orange!

5. Healthy culinary delights

Pumpkins are considered a fruit, not a vegetable. According to the Merriam Webster dictionary, a fruit is "the usually edible reproductive body of a seed plant." Vegetables on the other hand are the edible portions of plants like leaves, stems, roots and bulbs. Pumpkins are the fruit of the pumpkin vine — and extremely delicious. Traditional delicacies include pumpkin pie, pumpkin soup and pumpkin bread. You can roast the seeds and snack on them, and you can even eat the plant's flowers. They're great for when you're fighting a cold because they contain lots of vitamin C. In fact, the entire pumpkin is basically a super food!

"Half a cup of pumpkin provides 200 percent of the current recommendation for vitamin A, along with lutein and zeaxanthin, which are pigments that promote eye health," according to food and nutrition specialist Julie Garden-Robinson. "Pumpkins are rich in potassium, which helps our muscles contract and nerves fire." 

  • Pumpkin sculpture in Mechernich (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere

    Pumpkins pop up everywhere in Germany come October - sometimes in the oddest of formations. This "pumpkosaurus" is part of an exhibition at Krewelshof in Mechernich in western Germany. Some 48,000 gourds were formed into such artistic sculptures here, while another 25,000 were used purely for decoration.

  • Red kuri squash (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Japanese gourds

    The red kuri squash (known in Europe as a Hokkaido pumpkin) is by far the most popular in Germany. You'll find mounds of them at the supermarkets. While they tend to grow in more arid regions like California, South Africa and, of course, Japan, they are also homegrown in Germany. However, the tradition of annual trips to the pumpkin patch is actually not a big deal here it is in the US.

  • Pumpkin soup (picture-alliance/CHROMORANGE/S. Bogdanski)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Skip dessert

    In the US, where pumpkins are native, the orange gourds are most often associated with pumpkin pie, which is typically eaten on Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November. In Germany, you won't find pumpkin pie anywhere, not even pumpkin muffins. Here, pumpkins are most often used in savory dishes like pumpkin soup.

  • Basket of bread rolls (Fotolia/IrisArt)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Savor the seeds

    In Germany, it's not just the meat of the pumpkin that lands on the table, but there'S also an appreciation for the seeds. Pumpkin seeds are a common addition in bread and rolls, which can be found in many German bakeries.

  • Carved red kuri squash (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warnecke)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Say cheese!

    Ever tried to carve a red kuri squash? Their skin is particular hard to cut through. The practice of carving pumpkins - a common Halloween tradition in the US - has only been around in Germany for some 25 years. You'd be hard-pressed to find a red kuri jack-o'-lantern in the US. In Germany, they're a common type gourd, though larger Halloween pumpkins can also be found in some supermarkets.

  • Jack-o'-lanterns in Brandenburg (picture alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    US import

    Halloween first came to Germany in the early 1990s. After the Iraq War broke out in 1991, Carnival celebrations were canceled the next month - out of respect. Costume sellers apparently tried to make up for the loss by promoting Halloween later that fall; it took a few years for the US celebration of ghosts and gouls to really take off. These jack-o'-lanterns were spotted in Brandenburg last year.

  • Jack-o'-lanterns (Getty Images/Afp/T. Sloan)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Hey Jack

    Halloween is said to have begun in Ireland and was brought to the US by Irish immigrants in the 19th century. The jack-o'-lantern takes its name from the legend of a man named Jack, who tricked the devil into not taking him to hell. When he died, heaven apparently didn't want him either, so his soul was homeless. In Ireland, turnips were carved and lit to chase away wandering spirits like Jack's.

  • Donald Trump's face on a pumpkin at the Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns show in Los Angeles, California on October 16, 2016 (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Trumpkin

    Turnips were replaced by pumpkins in the US, where they are native. There, jack-o'-lantern designs know no boundaries. Presidential hopeful Donald Trump, pictured on a pumpkin displayed in Los Angeles, is an obvious choice for this year's carvers. Some people in Germany also place a jack-o'-lantern in front of their home during the week before Halloween, but how many will feature Trump this year?

  • Hillary Clinton's face on a pumpkin at the Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns show in Los Angeles, California on October 16, 2016 (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Hello, Hillary

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is featured on this elaborately decorated pumpkin featured this month at the "Rise of the Jack-o'-Lanterns" shows in Los Angeles. In the US, the variety of pumpkin most often used for carving is the large, light orange Jack-O'-Lantern type. These can sometimes be found in Germany, but are not that common.

  • President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama's faces on pumpkins at Madame Tussauds New York (Getty Images/C. Ord)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Political pumpkins

    In the US, it's not uncommon for jack-o'-lanterns to get political - just like Carnival floats in Germany. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are featured on these less than flattering gourds at Madame Tussauds in New York. Is it a compliment for your face to land on a pumpkin? It remains to be seen whether Chancellor Merkel will feature on Germany's jack-o'-lanterns this year.

  • Matthias Würsching, pictured above in Ludwigsburg, won this year's German championship with his 901-kilo (1,986-pound) white pumpkin (picture-alliance/dpa/Ch. Schmidt)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Germany's largest pumpkin

    While the art of pumpkin carving is still catching on in Germany, the art of pumpkin growing has long been mastered. Matthias Würsching, pictured above in Ludwigsburg, won this year's German championship with his 901-kilo (1,986-pound) white pumpkin.

  • Winning pumpkin at the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival 2016 in California (picture-alliance/AA/T. Coskun)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    California heavyweight

    The German winner is even heavier than the first-place pumpkin at the famous Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival in California. This year's winning gourd tipped the scales at 1,910 pounds - claiming a prize of $11,460 for its grower, an elementary school teacher from Washington. Half Moon Bay, a small beach town, has dubbed itself the World Pumpkin Capital.

  • Helloween guitarist Markus Grosskopf left and singer Andi Deris perform (Imago/CTK Photo/R. Petrasek)

    Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

    Musical pumpkin pumpkin

    While Germany adopted Halloween from the US only recently (which had earlier adopted the holiday from Ireland), Germany is most certainly one of the leading countries in the world for heavy metal music. It's also home to the world's largest metal festival, Wacken Open Air. Top German heavy metal outfit "Helloween" draws on the holiday's gruesome connotations, using a jack-o'-lantern as its logo.

    Author: Kate Müser


DW recommends

One ton pumpkin wins European championship

For the second year in a row a Belgian man has secured the title of growing the heaviest pumpkin in Europe. The behemoth vegetable weighed in at more than a ton. (09.10.2017)  

The top fall feasts celebrated in Germany

Germany is full of traditions celebrated throughout the year, but autumn has its own special brand of festivities celebrating harvest, light, liberty and luck to warm up a season heading into darkness. (26.09.2018)  

Once culinary underdogs, pumpkins make gallant comeback in Germany

Pumpkins had a bad reputation for many years and were considered poor man's food. But the underdog gourds have made a major comeback. Nowadays, Germans can't get enough of the autumn treasure. (05.11.2013)  

Animals get in on the Halloween fun

More and more four-legged creatures are getting in on the Halloween fun, as well as some winged and finned creatures. Like their two-legged counterparts they seem to have an especially good time with jack-o'-lanterns. (31.10.2017)  

Soup and jack-o'-lanterns: Germany's fall pumpkin obsession

Spotting pumpkins is a sure sign it's autumn in Germany. But pumpkin patches and jack-o'-lanterns are still less common in Germany than in the US. Here's a closer look at the meaning of pumpkins at this time of year. (28.10.2016)  

Related content

Gruselorte Friedhof der Namenlosen in Wien

Halloween and the souls trapped in purgatory 31.10.2019

Halloween is not actually an ancient Celtic custom, nor was it invented by the American sweets industry. DW explores the unique history of this most-spooky of holidays.

Erntedankfest mit Erntedankgaben

The top fall feasts celebrated in Germany 26.09.2018

Germany is full of traditions celebrated throughout the year, but autumn has its own special brand of festivities celebrating harvest, light, liberty and luck to warm up a season heading into darkness.

Berlin and beyond: Spreewald Easter eggs

Berlin and beyond: A Sorbian Easter 30.03.2018

Around 100 kilometers south of Berlin is an area of land characterized by a labyrinth of more than 200 small canals and the Sorbs, a Slavic minority whose Easter traditions run deep. Tamsin Walker went to explore.

Advertisement