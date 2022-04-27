Protecting the planet against desertification

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesProtecting the planet against desertificationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issues46 minutes ago46 minutes agoDesertification is threatening the livelihoods of about a billion people worldwide. It's fueled by human-driven global warming. But its effects can be reversed with regenerative farming and regreening practices.https://p.dw.com/p/4AbvkAdvertisement