Ivory Coast
Promoting organic produce with eco labels
Clélia Benard | Julia Mielke
2 hours ago
A group in Ivory Coast is organizing trade fairs with organic products and advocating for a new organic certification label. They want to increase the visibility of these foods and support more people in learning how to produce them.