Pro Trump protesters storm US Capitol building — live updates

Protesters storm Capitol building

Some senators and representatives evacuated

Shots have been fired

Protesters occupy Senate president's chair

All times in GMT/UTC

21:29 According to CNN reporters, a woman is in a critical condition after being shot in the chest. The Associated Press is reporting that one person has been shot amid a melee. Broadcast images earlier showed a woman bleeding heavily as she was attended to by paramedics.

21:23 Reporters and politicians are holed up inside the building in an undisclosed room.

21:20 Trump's former communications director, Alyssa Farah, has called on Trump to condemn the actions of his supporters, saying he is "the only one they will listen to."

Trump's daughter Ivanka has now called for an end to the violence, saying on Twitter: "American Patriots — any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful."

21:17 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been evacuated and is safe, according to a congressional aide.

21:16 Trump, who earlier urged his supporters to march on the Capitol, has repeated his call for calm. He did not call for them to disperse.

21:14 Lawmakers have been given gas masks and told to put them on after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda.

"We have been instructed to lie down on the floor and put on our gas masks," Michigan Representative Dan Kildee, a Democrat, tweeted from inside the chamber.

21:12 Images broadcast on MSNBC show a woman bleeding and being assisted by paramedics. It comes as McCarthy confirms that shots were fired.

20:11 The House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has told Fox News that the protests are "unamerican" and that "it must stop now."

20:09 The Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service are reportedly assisting police.

20:08 DW correspondent in Washington Ines Pohl said it was peaceful at the National Mall leading to the Capitol until Donald Trump told his supporters to converge there.

20:05 Images from inside the chamber are being shared on Twitter.

20:03 According to a Washington Post reporter, the US Department of Defense has refused to a request to deploy the National Guard.

20:00 Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of senators.

According to some unverified reports, shots were heard inside the building.

The US Senate abruptly went to an emergency recess during its Electoral College debate after the building was locked down.

Supporters of Donald Trump were seen breaching barricades, roaming the building and later pounding on the door of the US House Chamber in an attempt to get in.

An announcement was reportedly played inside the building as lawmakers prepared to vote to affirm Joe Biden's election victory, warning of an "external security threat" and saying that no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex.

Reporters were warned to stay in the Senate's press gallery as the doors were locked.

Some senators and members of the House of Representatives were later seen being evacuated.

Police reportedly deployed tear gas in an attempt to quell the protests as they broke windows and massed inside.

The breach came after outgoing Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump's request to block Biden's confirmation. Trump, having urged his supporters to march on Congress, later called for protesters to act peacefully.

The Washington DC Mayor ordered a curfew in response to events, mandating people stay home from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Separately, the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was reportedly evacuated from the Georgia Capitol after militia members gathered outside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.