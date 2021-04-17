 Prince Phillip: A final farewell in Windsor | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 17.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Prince Phillip: A final farewell in Windsor

The day was inevitable. But with COVID placing restrictions on the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the memorial service seemed more surreal than many other royal events. Sertan Sanderson reports from London.

  • Artist Kaya Mar holds Prince Phillip portrait.

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Britons pay tribute ahead of service

    Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait of Prince Philip ahead of his funeral service, after he died earlier this month at 99-years-old. Coronavirus restrictions meant only 30 mourners could take part in the ceremony, instead of initial plans for 800 people at the funeral. Britons paid tribute to Philip in a variety of ways from laying flowers to flying flags at half-mast.

  • Prince Phillip's coffin escorted by guards

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Prince Phillip's coffin escorted from Windsor Castle

    Prince Philip's coffin, bearing his personal standard and topped with a wreath of flowers, was escorted by royal guards from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel on a modified Land Rover. Phillip was remembered for not only duties to the Royal Family but also his military service, having fought during WWII in the British Royal Navy.

  • Royal family takes part in the Ceremonial Procession

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Members of the Royal Family take part in the Ceremonial Procession

    Members of the Royal Family followed the coffin as it made its way towards St. George's Chapel, where the funeral will take place. Prince Charles, who is Prince Philip's son, led the procession, with other famlily members such as Prince Andrew and Prince Harry seen following behind.

  • Shot marks a national minute of silence

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Gun salutes mark national minute of silence

    As the prince's coffin was brought into the chapel, a single round was fired at 3 pm local time to mark a national minute of silence, with another single round fired one minute later to end the period of silent contemplation. Shots were fired near the Tower of London, according to a photo provided by the UK Ministry of Defence.

  • Prince Philip's coffin reaches St. George's Chapel

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Prince Philip's coffin arrives at St. George's Chapel

    Prince Philip's coffin soon arrived in St. George's Chapel as organ music filled up the building. The church, built in a Gothic style, is run by Dean of Windsor David Conner, who was tasked with conducting the service.

  • Queen Elizabeth II sits alone during the service

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Queen Elizabeth II sits alone

    Queen Elizabeth II, dressed in all-black, sat alone during the service to follow coronavirus restrictions. She was married to Philip for 73 years, with the prince having been the UK's longest royal consort.

  • Prince Philip's coffin in St. George's Chapel

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Prince Philip goes to his final resting place, for now

    The funeral was marked by choral hymns and religious remarks from the Dean of Windsor, with the Archbishop of Canterbury pronouncing the blessing. At the end of the ceremony, Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, a burial chamber under the chapel. When Queen Elizabeth II dies, his body will be transferred to the King George VI memorial chapel to rest alongside her.

    Author: Wesley Dockery


  • Artist Kaya Mar holds Prince Phillip portrait.

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Britons pay tribute ahead of service

    Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait of Prince Philip ahead of his funeral service, after he died earlier this month at 99-years-old. Coronavirus restrictions meant only 30 mourners could take part in the ceremony, instead of initial plans for 800 people at the funeral. Britons paid tribute to Philip in a variety of ways from laying flowers to flying flags at half-mast.

  • Prince Phillip's coffin escorted by guards

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Prince Phillip's coffin escorted from Windsor Castle

    Prince Philip's coffin, bearing his personal standard and topped with a wreath of flowers, was escorted by royal guards from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel on a modified Land Rover. Phillip was remembered for not only duties to the Royal Family but also his military service, having fought during WWII in the British Royal Navy.

  • Royal family takes part in the Ceremonial Procession

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Members of the Royal Family take part in the Ceremonial Procession

    Members of the Royal Family followed the coffin as it made its way towards St. George's Chapel, where the funeral will take place. Prince Charles, who is Prince Philip's son, led the procession, with other famlily members such as Prince Andrew and Prince Harry seen following behind.

  • Shot marks a national minute of silence

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Gun salutes mark national minute of silence

    As the prince's coffin was brought into the chapel, a single round was fired at 3 pm local time to mark a national minute of silence, with another single round fired one minute later to end the period of silent contemplation. Shots were fired near the Tower of London, according to a photo provided by the UK Ministry of Defence.

  • Prince Philip's coffin reaches St. George's Chapel

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Prince Philip's coffin arrives at St. George's Chapel

    Prince Philip's coffin soon arrived in St. George's Chapel as organ music filled up the building. The church, built in a Gothic style, is run by Dean of Windsor David Conner, who was tasked with conducting the service.

  • Queen Elizabeth II sits alone during the service

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Queen Elizabeth II sits alone

    Queen Elizabeth II, dressed in all-black, sat alone during the service to follow coronavirus restrictions. She was married to Philip for 73 years, with the prince having been the UK's longest royal consort.

  • Prince Philip's coffin in St. George's Chapel

    Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

    Prince Philip goes to his final resting place, for now

    The funeral was marked by choral hymns and religious remarks from the Dean of Windsor, with the Archbishop of Canterbury pronouncing the blessing. At the end of the ceremony, Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, a burial chamber under the chapel. When Queen Elizabeth II dies, his body will be transferred to the King George VI memorial chapel to rest alongside her.

    Author: Wesley Dockery


The funeral procession to St. George's Chapel across the grounds of Windsor Castle looked at first more like a military parade, with soldiers of various ranks and battalions taking part in the event. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, had requested a full military procession for his memorial service, having served as a naval officer during World War II and beyond.

With COVID-19 restrictions spelling severe limitations on the event, many aspects of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral had to be adapted from the standard royal funeral playbook. In this regard, it was a rather simple but highly dignified affair, at least by royal standards.

Soldiers marching on the grounds of Windsor Castle

The Duke of Edinburgh wanted military honors to be part of his memorial service

The sight of masks, all in a uniform black to signify the mourning for the loss of the Queen's consort, were commonplace at the memorial with few exceptions. There was also a clear sense of social distancing throughout among all those present at Windsor, which made the service look even more choreographed than previous royal funerals.

Procession by Land Rover

Nevertheless, more than 700 servicemen and servicewomen from the military took part in supporting the funeral procession, largely performing ceremonial roles, carefully spaced apart.

Relatively few people came to witness the proceedings from outside the castle grounds, as people in Windsor and beyond adhered to COVID-related government limitations on gatherings and travel, which were also echoed by the royal family.

Philip's coffin is being taken off the Land Rover by soldiers

The royal pickup truck: Philip was involved in the design of this repurposed Land Rover

As the coffin was moved from the royals' private chapel at Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel in a converted Land Rover, which rather resembled a pickup truck than a hearse — a design by Philip himself, apparently — senior members of the royal family started to walk behind, led by Charles, Prince of Wales and his sister Anne, the Princess Royal.

Only 30 people allowed at service

Following immediately behind Charles and Anne, the public was treated to a rare public sighting of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who since getting embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal had largely withdrawn from public engagements. He walked alongside Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, who is the youngest of the queen's and Philip's children.

Prince Andrew at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service

A rare sighting of Prince Andrew (center) with other senior members of the royal family

Philip's grandsons, Princes William and Harry, were seen walking side by side behind the more senior royals with no sign of conflict between the two, as opposed to what parts of the press have been reporting.

Seeing the two princess walk in a funeral procession was somewhat reminiscent of scene from 1997, when the then-teenage princes joined the funeral procession of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, on the way to Westminster Abbey.

A faithful soldier — and the queen's rock

St. George's Chapel itself looked positively half-empty, as a very limited number of people were allowed to attend the funeral with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Even the cantors were limited in numbers, with only four singers performing in a socially distanced manner in the nave of the chapel after all attendees had arrived.

People gathered in Windsor to mourn Philip

Outside the castle walls, only few people came to mourn the Duke of Edinburgh

The music was deliberately chosen by the duke, with the hymn "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" opening the service.

The hymn, which is associated with the naval armed services, reinforced the notion that Philip wanted to be remembered in his own right as a military man — even if the queen regarded her faithful consort as her "strength and stay" and her "rock."

But the choice of opening hymn also reflected something about the long arch of history that spanned Philip's life, who died on April 9 at the age of 99: the hymn had also been sung at the funeral of Philip's uncle, Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was murdered by the IRA in 1979 — an event that shook the entire royal family, but Charles and Philip in particular.

Shielding the monarch from harm

First to enter the chapel was Queen Elizabeth II, who was accompanied by a number of female members of the royal family, including Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. The queen, however, had been told to take social distancing particularly seriously, as the monarch has to be protected from harm even during her husband's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II inside St. George's Chapel during Prince Philip's funeral

Once inside the chapel, the queen had to keep her distance to protect herself from COVID

Seeing the matriarch of the royal family, who is just days shy of turning 95, sit alone and somewhat sequestered away from the rest of the mourners was a heartbreaking sight in itself during the occasion of Philip's funeral. Having lost her husband of more than seven decades, the monarch appeared weakened, with the black mask over her face probably shielding her from more than just the virus but also from curious glances by the public that followed the event via global live broadcasts.

As the rest of the royals joined her, in particular the Duke of Edinburgh's children, the service started with a minute of national silence. That silence, however, was not transported far beyond the castle grounds in Windsor, as people across the UK, especially in England, were enjoying their first Saturday with bars and restaurants reopened for outdoors service. The funeral service may not have been everyone's high priority, as Philip had a rather divisive reputation.

Festive atmosphere on Old Compton Street in London with people dining outdoors

With restaurants and bars reopened for outdoors service, many British people likely missed the funeral

A humble farewell

Philip's coffin stood in the chapel throughout the memorial service — with a sense of gravitas that he perhaps might not have enjoyed if the funeral had gone ahead at Westminster Abbey with 800 guests under pre-COVID guidelines. Instead of a packed abbey, there was a desolate-looking chapel with only 30 people in attendance, as is laid out in UK government guidelines on funerals during COVID. 

Prince Harry sitting alone during Philip's memorial service

Prince Harry attended the funeral without his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

However, among the rather few attendees there were also several German royals present at the funeral, as Prince Philip was related to various German monarchies, which are all now defunct. Among those attending the service from Germany were Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, and Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

David Conner, the Dean of St. George's Chapel, and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury — the highest-ranking figure in the Church of England and the global Anglican Communion after the queen herself — masterfully filled the void in chapel together, with a choice of apt readings from the scripture that reflected the duke's values.

Requiescat in pace

There was no eulogy spoken, as per Philip's wishes, making the service a rather quick affair. In life as in death, Queen Elizabeth's consort remained a humble man, whose actions often reflected little of the ceremonial grandeur that is otherwise associated with the Royals.

The duke's coffin being lowered into the royal vault under St. George's Chapel came almost as the lowlight of the memorial service; after such a carefully staged event, the mechanical disappearance of the coffin spelled out a rather anticlimactic ending to the funeral service.

A final lament was played on the bagpipe by a Pipe Major from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, who slowly vanished out of sight on the television broadcast — as did the coffin bearing Philip's remains.

Philip's coffin in St. George's Chapel

Philip's life spanned nearly a century; his funeral, though modest, was a fitting farewell to the queen's consort

A final act to follow

That coffin will, however, reappear again one day — though probably without the kind of elegant yet understated fanfare that was involved in today's funeral service.

The royal crypt under St. George's Chapel is technically not the duke's final resting place: When Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth passes away one day, Philip's coffin will be moved to join hers at King George VI's memorial chapel, also located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which is where Elizabeth II wishes to be interred. That chapel also houses the remains of Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, the queen's father, King George VI and those of her sister, the late Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.

After 73 years of marriage, the royal couple will then be united again once more. But even though the general interest in Prince Philip's death and funeral may have been somewhat low, many Brits hope that it will still take many years until the day comes that they will have to say goodbye to their monarch. 

  • Choir stalls at St. George's Chapel

    Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials

    Service at St. George's Chapel

    The funeral service for the Duke of Edinburgh will be held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The chapel features magnificently carved oak choir stalls for the knights of the Order of the Garter, the highest order of knighthood in Britain, to which Prince Philip belonged. Above the pews hang the banners of its members, along with the coats of arms of over 700 former members.

  • Harry & Meghan wedding, carriage with horses, St George's Chapel in the background and crowds

    Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials

    Harry and Meghan tie the knot

    The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was the last major event at Windsor Castle. The couple chose St. George's Chapel for the ceremony in May 2018 because it is far from the hustle and bustle of London; the venue was reportedly also safer and easier to manage from a security point of view.

  • old painting of a royal christening

    Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials

    Baptism of Edward VII

    The tradition of weddings, christenings and funeral ceremonies in Windsor Castle's chapel dates back to the medieval times. St. George's Chapel was also used for more intimate family ceremonies, such as the 1842 christening of the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII, the eldest son and second child of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

  • Photo of Royal Mausoleum, tomb surrounded by ornate walls with niches and statues

    Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials

    Royal Mausoleum

    Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1840 — a love story that has been filmed many times. Victoria had a mausoleum built for her husband, who died at an early age, on Frogmore Estate near Windsor Castle, where she was also buried after her death in 1901.

  • Sculpture with angeld and a female figure in St. George's Chapel

    Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials

    Princess Charlotte Monument

    One of the most elaborate memorial sculptures in St. George's Chapel is Matthew Cotes Wyatt's cenotaph to the memory of Princess Charlotte. She was the only daughter of George IV and died in 1817 after delivering a stillborn boy. George had no other children, so the succession to the throne went to his brother, William IV, and later to his niece Victoria, who ruled the kingdom from 1837 to 1901.

  • Drawing of a funeral procession.

    Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials

    Sophia of Gloucester

    The above drawing shows the funeral procession of Sophia of Gloucester arriving at St. George's Chapel in December 1844. Sophia was a great-granddaughter of King George II. Although the princess had several marriage proposals, she never married. She lived in Winkfield, near Windsor, and was the first royal family member to attend public appointments.

  • Funeral procession of King George VI at Windsor Castle

    Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials

    State funeral of King George VI

    Another day of mourning: On February 15, 1952, a carriage bearing the coffin of King George VI drew up at Windsor Castle. The king, a great-grandson of Queen Victoria's, was the father of Princess Margaret and the current queen, Elizabeth II. The procession was the first funeral of a British monarch to be broadcast on television.

  • Soldiers carry coffin of King Edward VIII.

    Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials

    Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore House

    The British royal family has weathered many scandals. In 1936, after 10 months on the throne, Edward VIII abdicated so he could marry an American divorcee, Wallis Simpson. His death in 1972 was mourned in St. George's Chapel, but he was buried on the Frogmore Estate.

  • British Royals flank the draped coffin of Queen Mum

    Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials

    Much-beloved Queen Mum

    The widow of King George VI and mother of Queen Elizabeth II, known across the UK as "Queen Mum," died aged 101 in March 2002. Her coffin was transferred from Westminster Abbey to St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where she rests in the family vault alongside her husband, King George VI.

    Author: Gaby Reucher


DW recommends

Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures

About 30 people, including members of the Royal Family, gathered to remember Prince Philip's life during his funeral at St. George's Chapel. Here are some photo highlights from the ceremony.  

Advertisement

Film

Direktor Carlos Saldanha | Invisible City | Netflix

Brazilian myths star in Netflix's 'Invisible City'

The fantasy series brings legends that everyone knows in Brazil to the rest of the world. Creator Carlos Saldanha talked to DW about the production.  

Culture

Book cover Weather by Jenny Offill

Worrying about the 'Weather': Jenny Offill on her doomsday dread novel

"What if nothing I do matters?" In her bestseller "Weather," Jenny Offill tells the story of a librarian named Lizzie and her wry take on life in times of climate change.  

Culture

Igor Levit

'I want more': Igor Levit writes about his life

How an unhappy teenager became a star pianist and political activist: Igor Levit gives readers a personal glimpse of his life and what drives him.  

Arts.21

The first robot artist in the world named Ai-Da

Painting by numbers

Ai-Da – is a drawing robot that earns its owner millions. Artistic celebrity or high-tech machine? Genuine creativity or a technical showcase? Can AI create art? And what role do human beings play in creating it?  

Arts.21

Iyad Rahwan

Algorithms in Action

Artificial intelligence is interfering with art and our lives. To what extent is being explored by AI and media art expert Iyad Rahwan at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development. A conversation about how to use clever machines.  