Pride and LGBTQI Germany

As Pride events continue to some extent in German cities over the summer, Meet the Germans presenter Rachel Stewart finds out more about LGBTQ rights in Germany.
What's it like to be gay, transgender or non-binary in Germany? For this week's Meet the Germans, Rachel flies the rainbow flag and looks at queer history, LGBTQ rights and "Christopher Street Day" (aka Pride) in Germany.
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.
