Press freedom under attack, watchdog index shows

Reporters Without Borders has cautioned of declining state support for press freedom around the world. The group released its 2024 World Press Freedom rankings, showing a mild improvement in press freedom in Germany.

A growing number of governments and political authorities around the world are failing to protect journalism, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said as it unveiled its annual Press Freedom Index on Friday, which is World Press Freedom Day.

RSF cited a decline in support and respect for media autonomy The watchdog's report also pointed to an increase in pressure from state or other political actors on journalists.

"Some political groups fuel hatred and distrust of journalists by insulting them, discrediting them, and threatening them," the group wrote. "Others are orchestrating a takeover of the media ecosystem."

The RSF report came as more voters than ever in the history of the world cast their ballots in elections across the globe.

"As more than half the world's population goes to the polls in 2024, RSF is warning of a worrying trend revealed by the 2024 World Press Freedom Index: a decline in the political indicator, one of five indicators detailed in the Index," RSF editorial director Anne Bocande said in a statement.

"States and other political forces are playing a decreasing role in protecting press freedom. This disempowerment sometimes goes hand in hand with more hostile actions that undermine the role of journalists, or even instrumentalise the media through campaigns of harassment or disinformation," she added.

As part of World Press Freedom Day, DW announced Yulia Navalnaya would receive its Freedom of Speech Award 2024.

2024 press freedom rankings

Norway retained its top position on the RSF index, but the group highlighted that the country had also seen a fall in its political score.

Eritrea ranked lowest, taking over from North Korea which was in the last position in 2023.

Afghanistan fell 26 places to 178th, Togo went down by 43 to 113th and Ecuador was ranked 110th after slipping down 30 places.

The 13 highest-ranked nations where were all in Europe, with Norway followed by Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Estonia, Portugal, Ireland, Switzerland and Germany rounding out the top 10.

Germany moved up to the 10th position from 21st last year.

The report singled out Argentina, which fell 26 places to rank 66th. It named President Javier Milei among "self-proclaimed predators of press freedom and media plurality," calling his decision to shut down the public press agency Telam, a "worrisome symbolic act."

Difficult regions

The Middle East and North Africa remained the most challenging regions, RSF said.

It pointed out that the situation was "very serious" in nearly half of the countries in the two regions.

The Palestinian territories, amid the Israeli army's offensive in Gaza following the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas, also ranked low on the index.

Qatar was the region's only country where the situation was not categorized as "difficult" or "very serious."

Asia, RSF said, is the second most difficult region for practicing journalism in the world.

Five countries from the continent are among the world's ten most dangerous countries for media personnel, namely Myanmar (171st), China (172nd), North Korea (177th), Vietnam (174th) and Afghanistan.

Disinformation and propaganda

The annual report said political groups often serve as conduits for the dissemination or even instigation of disinformation campaigns.

It said that in 138 countries — three quarters of the nations evaluated — the majority of the respondents reported that political actors in their countries were often involved in propaganda or disinformation campaigns.

Censorship

RSF said media censorship in Eastern Europe and Central Asia has "intensified in a spectacular mimicry of Russian repressive methods," in countries including Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

"Kremlin influence has reached as far as Serbia (down seven to 98th), where pro-government media carry Russian propaganda and the authorities threaten exiled Russian journalists." it said.

Earlier this week, Belarus announced a complete ban on DW, labeling it an "extremist organization."

