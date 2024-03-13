EU approves new media freedom law

The European Media Freedom Act is aimed at protecting the editorial independence of news outlets across the EU. Press freedom advocates have welcomed the new law.

The European Parliament adopted a new law to protect journalists from political interference on Wednesday.

The European Media Freedom Act establishes safeguards for editorial independence and the protection of journalistic sources across the European Union.

EU commissioner for values and transparency Vera Jourova hailed the "historic vote" on Wednesday.

"Independent media are essential to democracies," she said on social media. "It's the duty of democracies to protect them."

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders also welcomed the move.

"This law's adoption marks a major step forward for the right to information within the European Union," the organization's Brussels office chief Julie Majerczak said.

zc/wmr (AFP, dpa)