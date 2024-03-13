  1. Skip to content
EU approves new media freedom law

March 13, 2024

The European Media Freedom Act is aimed at protecting the editorial independence of news outlets across the EU. Press freedom advocates have welcomed the new law.

A man walking past a stand of European newspapers and magazines
The new law is designed to protect journalists and their sourcesImage: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/picture alliance

The European Parliament adopted a new law to protect journalists from political interference on Wednesday.

The European Media Freedom Act establishes safeguards for editorial independence and the protection of journalistic sources across the European Union.

EU commissioner for values and transparency Vera Jourova hailed the "historic vote" on Wednesday.

"Independent media are essential to democracies," she said on social media. "It's the duty of democracies to protect them."

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders also welcomed the move.

"This law's adoption marks a major step forward for the right to information within the European Union," the organization's Brussels office chief Julie Majerczak said.

Commissioner talks media freedom in the EU

zc/wmr (AFP, dpa)

