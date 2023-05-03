Attacks on journalists are one of the criteria that go into the RSF Press Freedom IndexImage: Christoph Soeder/dpa
Press Freedom Index warns disinformation poses major threat
11 hours ago
The annual report by Reporters Without Borders has given a stark warning against advances in artificial intelligence and its ability to create fake content. Germany has fallen five spots in this year's Index.
But the technology is only one side of the equation, the other side being the entire disinformation industry that intentionally seeks to undermine factual reporting.
The Forbidden Stories investigative journalism consortium, a project co-founded by RSF, earlier this year uncovered the activities of the Israeli firm "Team Jorge," which claims to have influenced dozens of elections by producing disinformation.
The report also pointed to billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of social media platform Twitter and his "arbitrary, payment-based approach to information to the extreme, showing that platforms are quicksand for journalism."
"It is the tech industry that allows disinformation to be produced, distributed and amplified," RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire told the AFP news agency. "Reliable information is drowned in a deluge of disinformation. We are less and less able to perceive the differences between the real and the artificial, the true and the false."
Fact check: How do I spot fake news?
Where did other countries stand in the Press Freedom Index?
As for the country rankings, Germany was not the only one to make a move. Attacks on journalists also saw the United States fall three places to 45th, while Brazil rose 18 places to 92nd following the departure of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
Norway took the top spot for the seventh year in a row, while Ireland rose to second place, jumping over the other Scandinavian countries that usually dominate the top of the ranking.