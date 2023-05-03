  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Russia's war in Ukraine
Press freedom
A camera team's broken equipment on the ground
Attacks on journalists are one of the criteria that go into the RSF Press Freedom IndexImage: Christoph Soeder/dpa
Press FreedomGlobal issues

Press Freedom Index warns disinformation poses major threat

11 hours ago

The annual report by Reporters Without Borders has given a stark warning against advances in artificial intelligence and its ability to create fake content. Germany has fallen five spots in this year's Index.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qp5R

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released its Press Freedom Index 2023 annual report on Wednesday to mark World Press Freedom Day.

The index ranks countries on the press freedom environment for journalists. Of the 180 countries included in the ranking, 70% were branded as "bad."

Germany, although still considered "satisfactory," fell five spots in the ranking, down to 21st place, due to an increase in attacks on journalists.

The report focused its most dire warnings on the propagation of misinformation, made easier by the development of advanced technologies.

"The difference is being blurred between true and false, real and artificial, facts and artifices, jeopardizing the right to information," the RSF report said.

RSF warns against industry of disinformation

The report highlighted technologies like Midjourney — an AI program that can create high-definition images that are sometimes difficult to discern from real photos and that often go viral on social media platforms.

But the technology is only one side of the equation, the other side being the entire disinformation industry that intentionally seeks to undermine factual reporting.

The Forbidden Stories investigative journalism consortium, a project co-founded by RSF, earlier this year uncovered the activities of the Israeli firm "Team Jorge," which claims to have influenced dozens of elections by producing disinformation.

The report also pointed to billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of social media platform Twitter and his "arbitrary, payment-based approach to information to the extreme, showing that platforms are quicksand for journalism."

"It is the tech industry that allows disinformation to be produced, distributed and amplified," RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire told the AFP news agency. "Reliable information is drowned in a deluge of disinformation. We are less and less able to perceive the differences between the real and the artificial, the true and the false."

Fact check: How do I spot fake news?

Where did other countries stand in the Press Freedom Index?

As for the country rankings, Germany was not the only one to make a move. Attacks on journalists also saw the United States fall three places to 45th, while Brazil rose 18 places to 92nd following the departure of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Norway took the top spot for the seventh year in a row, while Ireland rose to second place, jumping over the other Scandinavian countries that usually dominate the top of the ranking.

Greece held onto its spot of the EU's lowest press freedom ranking amid the ongoing scandal of intelligence services spying on journalists.

India, Turkey and Tajikistan all fell from "problematic" to "very bad," with the report pointing to the takeover of media organizations by Indian oligarchs close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the persecution of journalists in Turkey in the run-up to elections in May.

Press freedom under attack in Russia

Russia also fell a further nine places, down to 164, amid a crackdown on media coverage of its invasion of Ukraine.

The bottom spot out of all 180 countries in the ranking was held "to no great surprise" by North Korea. China fell four spots into second-last place, and Vietnam came in 178th.

ab/sms (AFP, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

rsf.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a press conference of the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday May 3, 2023.

Ukraine updates: 'We didn't attack Putin,' says Zelenskyy

Conflicts52 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Egyptian nationals Amier el-Saied and his cousin Moustafa, evacuated from the last crisis in Khartoum, arrive by bus in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Politics40 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan people attend Eid prayers in Kabul

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

ConflictsMay 2, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Palmer holding his mouth

The rogues' gallery of German politics

The rogues' gallery of German politics

PoliticsMay 2, 20235 images
More from Germany

Europe

The hands of a Ukrainian soldier reloading ammunition with cartridges lying on the ground.

EU plans 'war economy' bullet production to aid Kyiv

EU plans 'war economy' bullet production to aid Kyiv

Conflicts52 minutes ago
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Journalist from El Salvador receives DW's Freedom of Speech Award: Director-General Peter Limbourg explains the choice.

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

Press Freedom13 hours ago02:16 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage