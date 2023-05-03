  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Press freedom
Oscar Martinez photographed, with a book case in the background
Oscar Martinez is the editor-in-chief of El FaroImage: Alba Amaya/DW
MediaGermany

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 goes to Oscar Martinez

49 minutes ago

The journalist from El Salvador becomes the ninth DW Freedom of Speech Award laureate for his work promoting press freedom in Central America.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qfcj

DW's Freedom of Speech Award 2023 will go to Oscar Martinez, one of Latin America's most renowned investigative journalists, Germany's international public broadcaster revealed on Wednesday. 

The 40-year-old El Salvador-born journalist is the editor-in-chief of the Salvadoran online magazine El Faro (The Lighthouse), which started in 1998 as a no-budget project and became one of the leading investigative media in Latin America.

The announcement of this year's Freedom of Speech Award recipient comes on May 3, the day of DW's 70th anniversary. 

The DW Freedom of Speech Award
Image: DW/P. Böll

Fighting for press freedom

"Oscar Martinez is a brave journalist, who fights for freedom of the press and freedom of opinion," said DW Director General Peter Limbourg.  

"And with his magazine and his media outlet, he is really an example of someone who fights for the interests of his viewers and users, and is brave and courageous," Limbourg added.

Constitutional rights such as freedom of expression and freedom of assembly have been suspended in El Salvador since the government imposed a state of emergency in March of last year

"Journalism must continue to shine into the dark corners that the powerful would prefer to keep in the dark," Martinez said. I believe that journalism must continue to tell the stories that are kept quiet by the powerful." 

What is the DW Freedom of Speech Award? 

Since 2015, the DW Freedom of Speech Award (FoSA) has honored a media person or initiative that has shown outstanding promotion of freedom rights, especially freedom of expression and press freedom.

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi was the first recipient of the DW Freedom of Speech Award. Last year saw AP journalist and novelist Mstyslav Chernov and freelance photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka honored for their work covering Russia's war in Ukraine

Every year the Freedom of Speech Award ceremony is one of the highlights of DW's Global Media Forum in Bonn, Germany. 

"I think we have a huge task to protect free and unbiased journalism and to help where we can. And this is why were giving out this award," Limbourg said. 

fb/sms (DW)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Oscar Martinez photographed, with a book case in the background

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 goes to Oscar Martinez

Media49 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Human Rights22 hours ago02:21 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan people attend Eid prayers in Kabul

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Palmer holding his mouth

The rogues' gallery of German politics

The rogues' gallery of German politics

Politics18 hours ago5 images
More from Germany

Europe

Large red and white STOP sign on a barrier in the foreground. In the background, flat countryside and two men walking in camouflage uniforms and peaked caps.

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

Migration11 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

Arts18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protests in May 2017 at the Villa Baviera

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

CrimeMay 1, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage