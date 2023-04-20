Twitter puts end to blue tick for users who don't pay
16 minutes ago
Twitter began the mass removal of blue ticks, which were used to verify the identity of high-profile figures. The change comes after owner Elon Musk introduced a paid service to verify accounts last year.
The Elon Musk-owned social media platform has delivered on its promise to remove blue verification checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them.
The blue checks disappeared on Thursday from the accounts of some of the most followed celebrities and public figures on Twitter, including Pope Francis, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Donald Trump and Lady Gaga.
The purge comes after owner Elon Musk introduced a new paid service last year called Twitter Blue with the intention to "democratize journalism and empower the voice of the people."
Around 300,000 users had the blue check mark before Musk pulled the plug on the verification system on Thursday. The symbol helped to distinguish the profiles of public figures from impostor accounts and provided an extra shield to prevent misinformation.
Some users, including author Stephen King, appear to have kept the blue check but denied paying for the new service.
Musk replied to King's tweet with "You're welcome namaste", and confirmed in another tweet that he's "paying for a few [accounts] personally."