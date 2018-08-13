 President Trump’s Global Gag Rule endangers lives in Africa | Africa | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Health

President Trump’s Global Gag Rule endangers lives in Africa

US President Donald Trump reintroduced and expanded the Global Gag Rule to curb access to abortion services. A decision taken in far-away Washington has dire implications for African women.

A teenaged African mother with her newborn

The so-called "Global Gag Rule" requires foreign organizations receiving US aid not to have anything to do with abortion. It restricts such organizations from providing abortion services, information, counseling or referrals, or advocate for abortion legislation – even if these are paid for by non-US funds. 

The rule, which is also known as the Mexico City Policy, has been enacted by every Republican US president and rescinded by every Democratic president since 1984. When President Donald Trump reenacted it in 2017, however, he went a step further than his predecessors. 

He expanded the Global Gag Rule to cover the US's global health assistance – some €9.36 billion ($10.6 billion) in health funding in 2017 – whereas previously it only affected family planning aid worth €536 million.

The US is the world's biggest global health donor and its aid covers a wide range of essential health services, from vaccinations and nutritional supplements to treatment for HIV/AIDS and malaria. 

Health providers forced to chose

Because of the sheer scale of US health aid, when a clinic in Africa has to chose between losing US funding or providing reproductive health care – it often chooses to stop offering abortion services. 

Alternatively, facilities that decide not to comply with the US restrictions lose much-needed foreign aid leading to cuts in other services, such as access to contraceptives or cervical cancer screening. 

Either way, the Global Gag Rule is negatively affecting women in Africa, especially the poorest of the poor, say reproductive rights organizations.  

"Young people and women living in rural areas at the lowest levels of poverty are the most impacted for not being able to access services," said Suzanne Ehlers, President of Population Action International, a Washington-based reproductive health organization. 

Clinic closures in Ethiopia, rising fees in Kenya 

A teenager wearing a t-shirt with the letters HIV positive while exercising with a dumbbell

The fight against AIDS is another casualty of the Global Gag Rule

In a fact-finding mission to Ethiopia earlier in 2018, Population Action International found that adolescents and youth, people living with HIV/AIDS and sex workers in the country were directly affected by the closure of health clinics previously supported by the US. 

An estimated ten sex and reproductive health clinics and 21 youth sexual health clinics have closed in Ethiopia as a direct result of the US restrictions, said Dereje Wondimu from Ipas, an international reproductive rights organization.

This means close to one million women a year in Ethiopia will no longer have access to sexual and reproductive health services, Wondimu told DW. 

Fees for basic health care have skyrocketed in some areas of Kenya, says Caroline Nzandati, reproductive health coordinator at the Kisumu Medical and Education Trust. 

"For example, there was a facility that was charging $3 for cervical cancer service, immunization cost $2, family planning about $5. So if you added that up, a woman can't afford it and they would rather not access the service," explained Nzandati. 

Previously, women would only pay $2 for the whole package, she said.  

Unplanned pregnancies on the rise

The rate of unintended pregnancies has increased – partly because of decreased access to contraceptives and partly because of cuts to abortion services. 

Publicity for an illegal abortion clinic on a street of Bloemfontain, South Africa

Deaths from backstair abortions are on the increase in Africa

Such unplanned pregnancies can have a range of knock-on affects, such as "ending a girl’s education, contributing to child marriage, resulting in health complications, or putting a woman’s life at risk," according to Human Rights Watch.

The numbers of unsafe abortion have also increased, driving up the maternal rates of mortality in many African countries, Ehlers said. 

Ehlers believes the current policy won't change as long as President Trump is in the White House. But she says it is still important for reproductive rights groups to keep up the pressure. 

"What we need to do is work in partnership with groups around the world, to make sure that they really understand the policy, they understand what they can do and what it doesn't let them do," she said. 

"I think we also need to continue to cooperate with governments both in Africa and donor countries to make sure they put additional resources towards this."

Additional reporting contributed by Kate Hairsine

Watch video 02:24
Now live
02:24 mins.

'It's not only about abortion - it's about women's rights'

DW recommends

After Trump slashes family planning funds, world convenes to help ensure 'She Decides'

Europe mobilized money at warp speed after the Trump admin cut off any entity mentioning or providing abortions. DW's Teri Schultz witnessed a conference raising 181 million euros for contraceptive options worldwide. (02.03.2017)  

World Health Organization blames Africa's health care inequality on lack of political will

With many African leaders seeking healthcare abroad, the WHO's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is calling on them to take action to improve health care services in their own nations. (30.08.2017)  

Warnings against complacency as World AIDS Conference ends in Durban

For five days 20,000 delegates met in the South African coastal city of Durban to take stock of progress made in the fight against HIV/AIDS, against a background of warnings that recent gains are under threat. (22.07.2016)  

WWW links

Report: Access Denied Ethiopia by PAI

Audios and videos on the topic

'It's not only about abortion - it's about women's rights'  

Related content

Senegal Xi Jinping auf Staatsbesuch

Double debt risk for African countries that turn to China 25.07.2018

Kenya owes more to China than it does to Western lenders, the traditional source of loans to Africa. As Beijing throws open its credit line to Africa, analysts warn of the risk of a double-debt stranglehold.

Textil-Recycling GmbH in Bitterfeld-Wolfen

Trump against Rwanda in trade war over used clothes 05.06.2018

When East African countries announced a ban on the import of secondhand clothes to help their own textile industries, this irked US President Donald Trump. All but Rwanda have now backtracked. What's at stake?

Sudan Bauer mit Mohrenhirse in Bulbul Dalal Angara, Nyala, Süd-Darfur A farmer is harvesting sorghum plants from seeds donated by the FAO (Food & Agriculture Organization) in Bulbul Dalal Angara region of Nyala, Southern Darfur, 1980 km west of Khartoum. British sci

Resistance to genetically modified seeds in Africa 19.07.2018

Seeds modified in a lab are often touted as a means to boost agriculture and food security in Africa. There is some resistance on the continent and debate on preserving its traditional seed base instead.

default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 