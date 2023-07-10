  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
PoliticsSlovakia

Electoral thriller in Slovakia

October 7, 2023

The Slovakian election campaign was turbulent, and featured pro-Russian propaganda, fake news, and anti-Europe slogans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XEjh

For a time it looked as though the pro-European Progressive Slovakia party would win the parliamentary election, even on the election night itself. During the campaign, party leader Michal Simecka even had to defend himself against fake videos in which he allegedly called for a hike in beer prices. As the evening progressed though, the tide turned, and Robert Fico's left-wing nationalist SMER party came through to win the majority. Fico had repeatedly questioned Slovakian aid to Ukraine, and had criticized the European Union while seeking proximity to Russia. That apparently was what tipped the scales. In her report, DW reporter Alexandra von Nahmen shows how strongly the election in Slovakia was influenced by pro-Russian disinformation, and she warns that other European countries should also be prepared to counter similar such strategies.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three people look around a demolished street after Gaza rocket launches

Israel says Hamas 'launched a war' following rocket attacks

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Children play on fishing boats known as "pirogues" on a beach in Dakar

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

MigrationOctober 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Crowded dengue ward at Mugda Medical College & Hospital

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

HealthOctober 6, 202302:29 min
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder posing with waiters at the Oktoberfest opening 2023

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

In the background, the colorful onion domes of St Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square. A few dozen people walk away from it towards the camera, dressed in dark clothes.

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
More from Europe

North America

A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

ScienceOctober 7, 202301:56 min
More from North America

Latin America

A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefé lake.

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

ClimateOctober 5, 202302:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage