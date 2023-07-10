Electoral thriller in Slovakia

For a time it looked as though the pro-European Progressive Slovakia party would win the parliamentary election, even on the election night itself. During the campaign, party leader Michal Simecka even had to defend himself against fake videos in which he allegedly called for a hike in beer prices. As the evening progressed though, the tide turned, and Robert Fico's left-wing nationalist SMER party came through to win the majority. Fico had repeatedly questioned Slovakian aid to Ukraine, and had criticized the European Union while seeking proximity to Russia. That apparently was what tipped the scales. In her report, DW reporter Alexandra von Nahmen shows how strongly the election in Slovakia was influenced by pro-Russian disinformation, and she warns that other European countries should also be prepared to counter similar such strategies.