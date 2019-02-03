 Pope Francis welcomed in UAE as rights groups up the pressure | News | DW | 04.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pope Francis welcomed in UAE as rights groups up the pressure

The pope has begun his historic visit to the UAE with a lavish welcome at the presidential palace. Rights groups have urged the pontiff to press the Emirati government about human rights violations in Yemen.

Pope Francis shakes hands with the UAE vice president

Pope Francis met United Arab Emirates leaders in Abu Dhabi on Monday at the start of a two-day trip aimed at fostering dialogue between Christians and Muslims. He is the first pontiff to set foot on the Arabian peninsula.

The pope was greeted with military honors and a flying squadron at the presidential palace, before sitting down with the UAE's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Read morePope Francis' visit to UAE sends 'message of coexistence'

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted a series of photographs about the meeting, saying that UAE rulers were "delighted" to meet the pontiff "in our homeland of tolerance."

"We discussed enhancing cooperation, consolidating dialogue, tolerance, human coexistence and important initiatives to achieve peace, stability and development for peoples and societies," he wrote on Twitter.

Allegations of rights abuses

Human rights groups have called on the pope to confront the crown prince about the repression of government critics and atrocities committed during Yemen's conflict. 

The UAE is a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Iran-allied rebels in impoverished Yemen since 2015. Stalled efforts to implement a cease-fire have made it difficult for humanitarian aid to reach civilians, with millions of Yemenis on the brink of starvation.

Read moreYemen's war explained in 4 key points

Jets fly over the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi

Jets fly spouting the colors of the Vatican City flag fly over the presidential palace

In a letter to the pope on Monday, Human Rights Watch accused the Saudi-led coalition of impeding the delivery of aid while indiscriminately bombing Yemeni homes, markets and schools.

Ahead of his departure to the UAE on Sunday, Francis called on all sides to "respect" the cease-fire pact and allow humanitarian aid to reach suffering Yemenis, but it was not clear whether he would raise the subject again during his trip.

The UAE is calling 2019 its "year of tolerance," but HRW said the government "has demonstrated no real interest in improving its human rights record." The group also called for the release of activists, including Ahmed Mansoor, who is serving a 10-year jail sentence for voicing critical views on social media.

Read morePope Francis reaches out to UAE's migrant-driven Christian population

Watch video 01:21
Now live
01:21 mins.

Building bridges — Papal visit to Abu Dhabi

Later on Monday, the pope was due to meet with a council of Muslim elders, before addressing an interfaith event attended by hundreds of representatives from different religions.

The trip culminates on Tuesday, when Francis is expected to preside over an open-air mass in a stadium for an estimated 130,000 Catholics.

The UAE is an Islamic country with mainly Asian migrants making up the majority of its population. It is also home to nearly a million Catholics, according to the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia.

nm/ng (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Pope Francis' visit to UAE sends 'message of coexistence'

Pope Francis traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of his first visit to the Arabian peninsula. The UAE's ambassador to Germany, Ali Abdulla Al Ahmed, told DW why the trip so important for the region. (01.02.2019)  

UAE court rejects final appeal by activist Ahmed Mansoor

A high court in the United Arab Emirates has upheld the 10-year jail sentence of rights activist Ahmed Mansoor. He has been imprisoned for criticizing the government on social media. (31.12.2018)  

Pope Francis reaches out to UAE's migrant-driven Christian population

Pope Francis is set to visit the United Arab Emirates. The country is home to some 800,000 Christians, most of whom are migrant workers. But just how much religious freedom do they enjoy? (02.02.2019)  

Yemen government, rebels meet aboard UN ship for truce talks

Yemen's warring parties have begun talks aboard a boat in the Red Sea as part of a UN-led push to implement a cease-fire deal. A planned troop withdrawal from the key port city of Hodeida has stalled. (03.02.2019)  

Yemen's war explained in 4 key points

Yemen is in the midst of a humanitarian catastrophe, yet after three years of intense fighting, it has been dubbed "the forgotten war." DW looks at the key points in understanding the crisis. (10.08.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Building bridges — Papal visit to Abu Dhabi  

Related content

Christen in VAE

Pope Francis reaches out to UAE's migrant-driven Christian population 02.02.2019

Pope Francis is set to visit the United Arab Emirates. The country is home to some 800,000 Christians, most of whom are migrant workers. But just how much religious freedom do they enjoy?

Zur Nachricht - Papst Franziskus fordert Friedenslösung für Syrien

Pope Francis' visit to UAE sends 'message of coexistence' 01.02.2019

Pope Francis traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of his first visit to the Arabian peninsula. The UAE's ambassador to Germany, Ali Abdulla Al Ahmed, told DW why the trip so important for the region.

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate | Ahmed Mansoor, politischer Aktivist

UAE court rejects final appeal by activist Ahmed Mansoor 31.12.2018

A high court in the United Arab Emirates has upheld the 10-year jail sentence of rights activist Ahmed Mansoor. He has been imprisoned for criticizing the government on social media.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 