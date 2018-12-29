 UAE court rejects final appeal by activist Ahmed Mansoor | News | DW | 31.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UAE court rejects final appeal by activist Ahmed Mansoor

A high court in the United Arab Emirates has upheld the 10-year jail sentence of rights activist Ahmed Mansoor. He has been imprisoned for criticizing the government on social media.

Ahmed Mansoor with his children (Reuters/N. Monteiro)

Ahmed Mansoor pictured with his children in 2011

Award-winning Emirati pro-democracy activist Ahmed Mansoor on Monday failed to have his 10-year jail sentence for criticizing the government overturned by an appeals court.

The court in Abu Dhabi upheld both the prison sentence and a fine of 1 million dirhams (€236,000, $270,000) that were handed down to Mansoor in May 2018 after he was found guilty of seeking to damage the UAE's reputation and relationship with its regional neighbors by posting false information and rumors online.

Mansoor, an electrical engineer and poet, was arrested in March 2017 at his home in the emirate of Ajman. In 2015, he had received the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders.

Rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have called in the past for the UAE to release Mansoor, saying that his detention goes against freedom of expression and opinion.

The UAE is an absolute monarchy where little public criticism of the government is tolerated. Mansoor had already been convicted once before in 2011 of insulting the kingdom's rulers. He and four other activists convicted along with him were later pardoned.

Read more: British 'spy' Matthew Hedges pardoned by UAE 

tj/kms (Reuters, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

UAE jails rights activist Ahmed Mansoor over social media posts

Mansoor, detained for a year and denied access to lawyers before trial, was also fined and given three years probation after release. He is accused of posting social media content "damaging to the UAE's social harmony." (30.05.2018)  

Amnesty International accuses UAE, Yemen forces of torture

Arbitrary detentions, torture and secret prisons in southern Yemen are among the allegations made by the rights group. Amnesty said there should be an investigation for possible war crimes. (12.07.2018)  

British 'spy' Matthew Hedges pardoned by UAE

Emirati officials showed a confession video, in which he admitted to being an MI6 captain, of the British national convicted of spying. Hedges was arrested in the United Arab Emirates while on a research trip. (26.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Außenminister Heiko Maas

Heiko Maas: 'Freedom of expression is essential to democracy' 11.12.2018

#Article19ForAll: The Federal Foreign Minister of Germany, Heiko Maas, finds freedom of expression and access to information vital for free and democratic states.

Horace Cheung, Vizepräsident der Beijing party in Hong Kong

Is China threatening Hong Kong’s freedoms? 12.09.2018

Pro-democracy activists say China is silencing dissent in Hong Kong. DW's Conflict Zone asks Horace Cheung, VP of the largest pro-Beijing party in the territory, whether he is willing to allow China to curtail rights.

Volker PERTHES

Volker Perthes: 'Free speech is a pillar of a healthy society' 08.11.2018

#Article19ForAll: Both authoritarian and democratic governments must accept that an open society with free expression is the best road to respect from the people they lead, the political analyst says.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 