Pope Francis promises 'help' to Belgian sex abuse victims

Pope Francis spoke in Brussels with victims of clergy sexual abuse who are demanding compensation from the Catholic Church. The Vatican said that he is looking over the requests.

Pope Francis vowed on Sunday to help the victims of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy.

He made the comments during a visit to Belgium, which has been rocked by two decades of revelations of abuse and systemic cover ups in the Catholic Church.

Pope meets with abuse survivors

"Abuse generates atrocious suffering and wounds, undermining even the path of faith," Pope Francis told a congregation gathered at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in the Brussels suburb of Koekelberg following the meeting.

The 87-year-old pontiff promised to "offer all the help we can" for sexual abuse victims.

The comments come after Pope Francis held a two-hour meeting with victims of abuse who were seeking compensation from the church for the trauma they suffered.

They said that they gave the pope a month to consider their requests. The Vatican said that the pope was looking over the petition.

A participant told the Belgian news agency Belga that the two-hour meeting was an "open, difficult and also emotional conversation."

Survivor Koen Van Sumere told AP news agency that he was encouraged by the "positive" meeting with Pope Francis, but was waiting to see what comes of it.

Pope Francis continued his Belgian visit by speaking to students at the Catholic University Louvain in Wallonia Image: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

King, PM criticize church over sex abuse scandals

Pope Francis spoke to abuse survivors after he received a bruising welcome from King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who criticized the church for its sexual abuse scandals.

King Philipe told the pope on Friday that "it has taken far too long to begin looking for ways to repair the irreparable."

Meanwhile, De Croo told the pontiff that words are not enough and that "concrete steps must also be taken."

"The victims must be heard. They should be at the center. They have a right to the truth," De Croo said in his speech to welcome the pope.

The Catholic Church has for several years now been rattled by revelations of thousands of cases of child abuse at the hands of clergy members, many of which were protected by the church.

