 Pope Francis condemns ′virus′ of Christmas consumerism | News | DW | 01.12.2019

News

Pope Francis condemns 'virus' of Christmas consumerism

Speaking at the Vatican on one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, Pope Francis has said people should "resist the dazzling lights of consumption" ahead of Christmas.

Shoppers crowd a Macy's department store in New York on Black Friday (Getty Images/AFP/S. Honda)

Pope Francis has slammed rampant consumerism leading up to Christmas, describing it as "a virus that attacks the faith at the roots." 

Speaking at Mass at the Vatican on the first day of Advent, Francis said consumerism makes people believe that life depends only on what they own and not on faith.

"We must overcome the temptation that the meaning of life is accumulation," he said Sunday, calling on believers to "resist the dazzling lights of consumption, which will shine everywhere this month." 

"When you live for things, things are never enough, greed grows, other people become obstacles in a race," he said in his homily, decrying that in many places in the world today "consumerism reigns supreme."

The comments landed in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the two busiest Christmas shopping days in such places as the United States. The US National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend around $730 billion (€662 billion) this holiday season.

Watch video 01:32

France resists overconsumption with Green Friday

cw/cmk (Reuters)

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

France resists overconsumption with Green Friday  

Related content

