Poland threatens to veto EU budget in call to Merkel

The Polish prime minister has once more reaffirmed that he will veto the EU coronavirus budget because of a condition that would mean money could be withheld from member states that do not meet democratic standards.
Poland's prime minister on Friday said he had confirmed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Warsaw is ready to block the EU's huge budget and recovery package because of its proposed link to democratic standards in member states.
Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook that he spoke with Merkel, whose country holds the rotating European Union presidency, about the €1.8 trillion ($2.1 trillion) budget for 2021-2027 and the urgently needed coronavirus recovery package that is to be implemented in January.
He said he asked Merkel to find a solution to the deadlock as soon as possible. An EU diplomat described the Polish position as "very difficult" last week.
Poland, along with Hungary, oppose a proposed mechanism attached to the budget that would allow for member states to be denied to members who do not meet democratic standards.
The issue is due to be discussed at the bloc's summit, which takes place December 10-11.
Hungary and Poland have both faced legal action from Brussels over the state of their democracies, but say that the EU constitutions do not require any conditionality referring to rule of law in their memberships.
Poland and Hungary are among the EU economies that have been the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and rely the most on EU support.
ed/jlw (AP, AFP)
At their virtual summit, EU leaders will debate the coronavirus pandemic and Hungary and Poland's attempts to blackmail the EU over a rule-of-law clause that does not suit them.
If anybody is acting against the rule of law, "it's not the Polish government, it's the European Commission," Polish MEP Ryszard Legutko told DW's Conflict Zone in a special interview at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.