 ′Poland in Europe′ - Donald Tusk calls for pro-EU vote at Warsaw rally | News | DW | 18.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Poland in Europe' - Donald Tusk calls for pro-EU vote at Warsaw rally

EU Council President Donald Tusk joined the opposition and thousands of people to encourage a vote in favor of the EU. The ruling Law and Justice party has brought division over media, migration and justice policies.

'Poland in Europe' march in Warsaw

Thousands of people turned up in the Polish capital, Warsaw, on Saturday to show support for the European Union and encourage people to vote in Sunday's European Parliament election.

Speaking at the rally, EU Council President Donald Tusk encouraged people to vote for pro-EU parties, saying it would be a vote for a "free, democratic, Poland without fear, without constraint, without contempt for others."

It was the second time within weeks that Tusk had appeared to criticize the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party for disregarding the country's constitution and to stand up for the EU. "A secure Poland in a strong and united Europe is the most precious political value for Poles today," Tusk said.

EU Council President Donald Tusk speaking at the 'Poland in Europe' rally

EU Council President Donald Tusk speaking at the 'Poland in Europe' rally

Constitutional concerns

The Polish government has been in power since 2015 and found itself in a dispute with the EU over changes made to the judicial system that it claims are needed to remove influences left over from the Soviet-era. Critics claim it is a way to bring the courts under closer political control.

Both the EU and the Council of Europe human rights group have warned that some of the government measures violate Poland's constitution.

Presidential candidates 2020

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, ends his term as EU Council president in December and opinion polls indicate he and current president Andrzej Duda are in a tie ahead of the 2020 Polish presidential elections.

Poland has been one of the EU's major net beneficiaries and about 85% of voters back its membership of the bloc. But turnout for the European elections has been well under 30% in every vote since Poland became a member in May 2004.

Watch video 02:14

Duda, Steinmeier meet amid German-Polish tensions

jm/sms (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

EC's Donald Tusk: 'There is no Europe without the rule of law'

Speaking at the EU summit in Romania, European Council President Donald Tusk has given a strong defense of the rule of law. He also said politicians who don't address climate and environmental issues have no future. (09.05.2019)  

EU's Donald Tusk denounces Polish government as 'contemporary Bolsheviks'

The European Council head has criticized the Law and Justice party-led government for repeatedly clashing with the EU. Donald Tusk also warned against the emergence of a nationalist front in the 2019 EU elections. (11.11.2018)  

EU Council President Tusk: 20-30% chance Brexit doesn't happen

EU Council President Donald Tusk says he will never give up hope that the UK will reverse its exit course. He said that Brexit has triggered a pro-Europe movement across Britain. (10.05.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Duda, Steinmeier meet amid German-Polish tensions  

Donald Tusk on Europe and Donald Trump  

Related content

Polen Danzig Aktivisten zeigen Film von Tomasz Sekielski

Documentary on child sex abuse by Catholic priests stirs debate in Poland 15.05.2019

A newly released documentary about children who were sexually abused by Polish priests has shaken the country, bringing a once-taboo topic to the fore. Now, the Catholic Church and politicians are under pressure to act.

Der Außenminister von Polen, Jacek Czaputowicz

Poland and Israel at odds over Holocaust restitution 13.05.2019

The Polish government is refusing to discuss what will come of assets seized from Jewish Holocaust victims. Now talks with an Israeli delegation have been called off at the last moment.

Belgien Brüssel - Donald Tusk, Theresa May und Angela Merkel

EU Council President Tusk: 20-30% chance Brexit doesn't happen 10.05.2019

EU Council President Donald Tusk says he will never give up hope that the UK will reverse its exit course. He said that Brexit has triggered a pro-Europe movement across Britain.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  