  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Hollywood strike
NASA expedition
PoliticsPoland

Poland accuses Germany of meddling over visa allegations

September 25, 2023

Poland is accusing Germany of attempting to sway the result of an upcoming election. Germany's Olaf Scholz had said Warsaw should clarify opposition claims that its consulates sold visas to migrants.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WlTB
People cross a bridge over the Oder River between Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany
The alleged visa scandal has led Germany to consider checks at its open border with PolandImage: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau accused Germany of seeking to interfere in his country's internal affairs after comments from Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The German leader said Warsaw had questions to answer over allegations that Polish consulates in Africa and Asia sold fast-tracked temporary work visas for thousands of dollars each to migrants.

What the Polish foreign minister said

With migration a central campaign theme ahead of Poland's closely-contested mid-October elections, Rau accused Scholz of overstepping a boundary with his clarification request.

"The competence of the German Chancellor clearly does not concern the ongoing proceedings in Poland," Foreign Minister Rau wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Statements in this regard indicate an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Polish State and the ongoing electoral campaign in Poland," he said. 

Rau's nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) is campaigning on an anti-immigration platform, and has previously sought to use anti-German sentiment to its electoral advantage.

What are the visa allegations?

Scholz had called for clarification to the accusation that as many as 350,000 migrants bought EU Schengen visas from Polish consulates.

"I don't want people to just be waved through from Poland and only for us to have a discussion about asylum policy afterward," the German news agency DPA reported him as saying.

Regional lawmakers urge Berlin to control migration

The consulates allegedly processed the visas at an accelerated pace and without proper checks after applicants paid intermediaries. Such Schengen visas often allow holders to travel to other parts of the EU, such as Germany.

Germany's government is under increasing pressure to limit migration across its eastern borders. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser last week said that Germany might introduce short-term border checks with Poland and the Czech Republic to reduce the number of migrants entering.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has also demanded clarification over the alleged visa scheme.

In response, Poland's nationalist government said the affair was an exaggeration that opponents had timed to discredit it ahead of the election.

rc/fb (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An elderly woman and children sit on bags of belongings as residents gather in central Stepanakert to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, September 25

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia

ConflictsSeptember 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Videostill | Kwame Nkrumah

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

SocietySeptember 25, 202300:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

President Bashar Assad arrives in Hangzhou, China, on a red carpet, flanked by suits

China-Syria: Bashar Assad seeks Xi's help to end isolation

China-Syria: Bashar Assad seeks Xi's help to end isolation

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Italian Parliament.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

NASA OSIRIS-REx spacecraft Rückkehr

NASA capsule with asteroid sample lands in Utah desert

NASA capsule with asteroid sample lands in Utah desert

ScienceSeptember 24, 202301:59 min
More from North America
Go to homepage