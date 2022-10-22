Plane carrying McFit gym tycoon disappears — reports

An aircraft with passengers from Germany has disappeared off the coast of Costa Rica. The private flight, reportedly carrying German fitness entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, had departed from Mexico.

Costa Rican Public Security Minister Jorge Torres said a small plane carrying five German nationals had gone missing on its way to an airport in the east of the country, initially giving no details about who was on board.

McFit spokeswoman Jeanine Minaty later said the company's founder and CEO Rainer Schaller, the German newspaper Bild reported. His partner Christiane Schikorsky was also on the plane, along with their children, Bild said.

"We don't know anymore at the moment," Minaty was quoted as saying.

The plane disappeared on Friday evening, with the search suspended overnight due to bad weather, Torres explained.

"We have received an alert of a private flight coming from Mexico to Limon airport," the minister said. "The plane was traveling with five passengers of German nationality and lost communication with the control tower near Barra de Parismina," in the Caribbean Sea.

"The authorities activated the search protocols but due to the bad weather this Friday night in the Caribbean they suspended the actions and will resume them first thing Saturday morning with the participation of the National Coast Guard and the Air Surveillance Service.

rc/ar (AFP, EFE)