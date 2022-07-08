'Love Parade' returns as 'Rave the Planet'

It was July 1, 1989, some months before the Wall fell, in the western part of divided Berlin.

Many people were understandably surprised upon seeing some 150 scantily dressed people dancing to the beats of the loud music blaring from makeshift loudspeakers atop trucks in Berlin's dignified Ku'damm neighborhood.

Passers-by shrugged off the incident on that rainy day as one of those things the "couple of crazy people" do in the German capital.

No one had an idea what this colorful group would set off. Already, their posters declared: "This year and forever."

'Don't we want to repeat that?'

The next two years of Love Parade led to techno musicians all over Germany forming a network.

The number of ravers multiplied exponentially. In 1994, over 100,000 people participated in the event and three years later, the number of visitors hit the million mark.

"The Love Parade was the most important event in the reunification process," according to Matthias Roeingh, better known as Dr. Motte, DJ and founder of techno party.

More than three decades later, he wants to revive "the spirit of the Love Parade," with the title, "Rave the Planet."

The event was scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic halted all plans. Last March, it was decided that the parade would start this year. "Since then, we've been having 48-hour-days," Dr. Motte says.

The first Rave the Planet parade is scheduled to begin on July 9 at 2 p.m. in Berlin.

The route has been mapped on the lines of the earlier stretches of the Love Parade, starting at Berlin's Kurfürstendamm, then through Schöneberg and along the Brandenburg Gate, towards the Victory Column and the Great Star.

Some 150 DJs will participate in 18 parade floats; 62,000 participants have registered for the party.

For basic income and queer rights

Like in its early versions, the parade won't be just a music event, but a political protest.

In the 1990s, registering the event as a demonstration was considered a façade to keep the parade costs in check.

Today, political issues are not to be shrugged off easily. The final rally speeches will address topics such as basic income, climate change and queer life.

Obviously, following the pandemic-ridden years, the threat to club culture is also a central theme at Rave the Planet. Many clubs are at risk of going out of business. The social aspect of people from different cultures getting together has also been under threat.

That is why Rave the Planet is demanding that techno and club culture be classified as cultural goods that need protection. "Berlin culture has completely fallen apart economically," Dr. Motte says, adding that 80% of employees in the culture sector have moved to other professions because of COVID. Politicians need to answer this question: "What value does culture have in a society?"

Dr. Motte says he felt "personally insulted" by the bureaucratic terminology used for clubs and discos in state guidelines on coronavirus-related restrictions: "Tanzlustbarkeiten," which equates to "dance-based festivities."

The event organizer pleads for an unconditional basic income for people working in the cultural field and a legal holiday dedicated to the culture of clubbing.

For joy, beauty and love

The event's renewed political interests harks back to its roots.

In 1989, people poked fun at its motto, "Peace, joy, pancakes," which is inspired by the German idiom ("Friede, Freude, Eierkuchen").

Organizers said that "peace" stood for disarmament, "joy" for music as a tool for international understanding, and "pancakes" for a fair distribution of food — but "at the time, we did not manage to communicate the political aspect," Dr. Motte says.

At Rave the Planet, it's not about being against something, but about finding positive words, "for understanding between peoples, joy, beauty, love and perspective," he adds.

Love Parade became an international event in the late 1990s. Around 1.5 million people, including many from all over the globe, danced here to welcome the 2000s.

By that time, parts of the techno scene in Germany had already turned their backs on Love Parade. They accused the organizers of not being very political, criticized sponsorship by companies that had nothing to do with the scene and the rising costs of parade floats.

"When something becomes this big, one needs sources of income," says Dr. Motte retrospectively.

Many were not happy with the fact that Love Parade had opened up beyond its original scene. "For them, there were too many people, but you can't control that."

In 2001, the German constitutional court withdrew the event's status as a demonstration, following which the organizers had to take over the costs for removing the trash produced after each event.

In 2003, they organized the last Love Parade.

After a break in 2004 and 2005, the parade came back to Berlin for one last time, organized by commercial event organizers. The company Lopavent, run by Rainer Schaller, then officially bought the rights to the event and moved the parade to the Ruhr area in western Germany.

In the following years, the party took place in different cities: in 2007 in Essen and in 2008 in Dortmund. According to media, which quoted internal documents, the actual number of visitors was three times higher than that officially reported by Lopavent.

In 2009, the parade was canceled again before being organized in 2010, when it ended tragically. The parade grounds in Duisburg did not have proper access routes. Crowd turbulence at a bottleneck of a tunnel caused the death of 21 people. At least 600 more were injured.

Dr. Motte regretted having sold the Love Parade rights, he said at the time.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending Four DJs, three cars and just 150 party-goers Matthias Roeingh, better known by his stage name Dr. Motte, organized the first Love Parade in Berlin in 1989 along with fellow DJs Jonzon, Westbam and Kid Paul. Roeingh said he wanted the festival to be seen as a protest for peace. Some 150 party-goers, followed by three cars blaring techno music, danced down Berlin's Kurfürstendamm boulevard under the banner "Peace, joy and pancakes."

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending Europe catches the love bug It wasn't long before the Love Parade grew into one of the largest music festivals in Europe. As the number of party-goers increased, so did the number of artists and event organizers who brought their own floats, or "love mobiles," to the parade.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending Partying in the heart of the German capital After almost half a million people flooded Berlin's Kurfürstendamm for the Love Parade in 1996, it became clear that a larger venue was needed. The following year, the festival was moved to Berlin's Straße des 17. Juni (17th of June Street), with the Victory Column, Brandenburg Gate and Tiergarten Park providing a historic backdrop to the frenzied techno rave.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending More stress than love But as the festival attracted ever more revelers, it also attracted more trouble ... and much, much more rubbish. Mountains of garbage in the Tiergarten became a common sight, to the disgust of many locals. However, because the Love Parade was still, in theory, a political festival, Berlin's state government had to bear the costs, both for security and for the mass clean-ups.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending Ravers protest festival commercialization For all its controversies, the main point of criticism directed at the festival was its increasing commercialization. Love Parade organizers made a pretty profit through licensing, advertising and merchandise sales. However, that also drove many techno heads to distance themselves from the Love Parade, with some even starting an annual counter festival, know as the "F*** Parade" (pictured above).

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending Out with the politics In 2001, Germany's Constitutional Court revoked the Love Parade's classification as a demonstration. The court found that the festival offered no clear political message, a requisite for any protest. Since organizers did not want to bear the security or clean-up costs, the 2004 and 2005 Love Parade festivals were cancelled.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending 'The Love is back!' Under the banner "The Love is back!" the Love Parade relaunched in 2006, bringing more than a million revelers to Berlin. But it would also be the last edition to take place in the German capital. That year, Rainer Schaller, an entrepreneur who runs a chain of fitness centers, took over the company in charge of organizing the festival. His plan was to bring the Love Parade to Germany's Ruhr area.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending A record attendance in the Ruhr metropolises According to the Love Parade organizers, more than a million flocked to the city of Essen for the first edition of the festival in western Germany in 2007, while some 1.6 million people partied in Dortmund the following year. Several people, however, have claimed that the numbers were massively inflated by organizers, likely for marketing purposes.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending Bochum refuses Love Parade invitation High on the festival's successes in Essen and Dortmund, organizers wanted to bring the Love Parade to the city of Bochum in 2009. However, city officials refused, citing security concerns. This ultimately forced the party to be cancelled in 2009, provoking outrage from seasoned ravers and parade-goers.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending The horrific ending Organizers wanted to make up for the lost year by staging a massive festival in Duisburg in 2010. The festival coincided with the city's selection as a European Capital of Culture and attracted over a million visitors. But the party ended in tragedy. Panic broke out as crowds converged in a tunnel leading to the festival grounds, resulting in the deaths of 21 people, and injuring a further 650.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending Never again The very same day as the deadly stampede, Love Parade organizers announced that there would be no further festivals. Every year on July 24, Germany comes together to commemorate the victims of the festival tragedy.

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending Love Parade disaster goes to trial In December 2017, more than seven years after the tragic Love Parade incident, prosecutors launched criminal proceedings against six Duisburg city employees and four festival organizers. The trial is set to be one of Germany's largest ever court cases, with 70 lawyers involved — 32 representing defendants and 38 representing 65 joint plaintiffs, mainly relatives of the young people killed.



Back to the community

The DJ isn't fretting about who will be interested in the new edition of Love Parade. "Everyone is welcome, regardless of whether there will be 100 or 100,000 people," he says.

The demand is there: Since 2015, similar events have been organized —Parade of Love and F**k Parade — the latter by those who once shunned the Love Parade. The parties remained manageable, attracting around a thousand people.

Rave the Planet could unite all clubbing fans and stand true to its motto, "Together again," which is supposed to express the desire for community and freedom after times of social distancing. It is time "to overcome that which separates us and finally come together," the website says.

Overcoming divisions is also timely amid the war in Ukraine. "We come together, dancing," Dr. Motte says. "The majority wants a peaceful future on this planet!" There will be people from Russia and Ukraine in the parade. "To exclude people because they come from a certain country is unbearable for me," he explains.

Rave the planet wants to counter the hedonistic image of Love Parade with contemporary ideas, like concepts for a climate-friendly event. Even though authorities have classified the event as a demonstration and trash collection will be the responsibility of the city officials, organizers and volunteers will meet the Sunday after the parade at the Brandenburg Gate to clean up the neighboring area around Tiergarten park.

"We want to show how we think," Dr. Motte says. "We are not indifferent to the planet."

This article was originally written in German.