 Pig Brother is watching you: George Orwell′s ′Animal Farm′ | Books | DW | 17.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

Pig Brother is watching you: George Orwell's 'Animal Farm'

In "Animal Farm," George Orwell criticized the Soviet Union. His tale about power was published 75 years ago — and is more relevant than ever.

  • George Orwell Animal Farm (picture-alliance/dpa/Courtesy Everett Collection)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    George Orwell: 'Animal Farm'

    Orwell's allegorical novella "Animal Farm" was published 75 years ago, on August 17, 1945. It was also later adapted into cartoon versions (above, a film from 1954). Referring to the chaos and the trauma of World War II in this political satire, the author reveals his bleak view of humanity — which can also be read in another one of his well-known books, "1984."

  • Film still from George Orwell's 1984 (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    George Orwell: '1984'

    Published in 1949, George Orwell's novel "1984" also painted a grim picture of a totalitarian surveillance state no one could hope to escape. Yet the English writer and journalist (1903-1950) could not have imagined the kind of control the internet would one day have. The photo shows John Hurt in the 1984 film adaptation.

  • UK Aldous Huxley 1928 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Aldous Huxley: 'Brave New World'

    Unlike utopias, dystopias depict a gloomy view of the future. They emerged as a side effect of the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century, and questioned people's faith in technology and progress at the time. The 1932 futuristic novel "Brave New World" by Aldous Huxley created a dystopia that still today stands for the horrors of totalitarian rule.

  • Film still 'The Time Machine' with Rod Taylor (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    H.G. Wells: 'The Time Machine'

    Herbert George Wells (1866-1946) was a science fiction literature pioneer. His 1895 novel "The Time Machine" took a critical look at Victorian society. His protagonist (the photo shows Rod Taylor in the 1959 film adaptation) travels toward an uncertain future with the help of a secret invention. Beware the Morlocks!

  • Film still Fahrenheit 451 (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Ray Bradbury: "Fahrenheit 451"

    Fahrenheit 451 is the temperature at which paper supposedly self-ignites. This is what Ray Bradbury called his 1953 novel about a country where people are not allowed to own or even read books. Free thinking is considered dangerous and antisocial. In Francois Truffaut's film adaptation, this fire brigade uses flamethrowers to destroy the written word.

  • Film still 'Metropolis' (picture alliance / dpa)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Fritz Lang: 'Metropolis'

    Fritz Lang's 1927 silent movie "Metropolis" is set in a fictional major city. Mankind is split into two classes: One class indulges in luxury, the other toils at huge machines in the underworld. Lang's epic opus had mix reviews at the time of its release. Today, the German film exploring the impact of technical innovation is considered a masterpiece, a pioneer of the dystopian genre.

  • Stanislaw Lem 1999 (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/A. Faulkner)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Stanislaw Lem: 'The Futurological Congress'

    It is breathtaking to see how Polish-born Stanislaw Lem foresaw the technical upheavals of the 21st century. In stories and novels like "The Futurological Congress," "Golem XIV" and "Solaris" he focused on key philosophical and ethical questions. Where does total automation lead? His prognosis was none too optimistic.

  • Franz Kafka (picture alliance/CPA Media)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Franz Kafka: 'The Trial'

    Franz Kafka's work defies clear interpretations. Yet the texts of the linguistic purist (1883-1924) are often regarded as dystopian responses to an alienating modernist bureaucracy. This is especially true of the 1915 novel "The Trial." Today, we refer to situations like those described by Kafka — bizarre, nightmarish — as kafkaesque.

  • Film still The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Margaret Atwood: 'The Handmaid's Tale'

    The Canadian author catapulted the literary genre of dystopias straight into the streaming age. Atwood's novels "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Testaments" show life in Gilead, a totalitarian state created in America by religious fundamentalists in the wake of environmental disasters. Adapted into a hit TV series starring Elisabeth Moss (picture), the story now inspires activists around the world.

  • Thomas More (Picture-Alliance /dpa)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Thomas More: 'Utopia'

    Where is the land that provides for its citizens, where people are happy? Thomas More lived in 16th-century England, the era of the Renaissance and the Reformation, but also of the discovery of the New World. In More's book, a sailor outlines an ideal society. He and More debate private property and social equality. "Utopia" established the literary genre of utopian fiction.

    Author: Sven Töniges (db)


  • George Orwell Animal Farm (picture-alliance/dpa/Courtesy Everett Collection)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    George Orwell: 'Animal Farm'

    Orwell's allegorical novella "Animal Farm" was published 75 years ago, on August 17, 1945. It was also later adapted into cartoon versions (above, a film from 1954). Referring to the chaos and the trauma of World War II in this political satire, the author reveals his bleak view of humanity — which can also be read in another one of his well-known books, "1984."

  • Film still from George Orwell's 1984 (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    George Orwell: '1984'

    Published in 1949, George Orwell's novel "1984" also painted a grim picture of a totalitarian surveillance state no one could hope to escape. Yet the English writer and journalist (1903-1950) could not have imagined the kind of control the internet would one day have. The photo shows John Hurt in the 1984 film adaptation.

  • UK Aldous Huxley 1928 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Aldous Huxley: 'Brave New World'

    Unlike utopias, dystopias depict a gloomy view of the future. They emerged as a side effect of the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century, and questioned people's faith in technology and progress at the time. The 1932 futuristic novel "Brave New World" by Aldous Huxley created a dystopia that still today stands for the horrors of totalitarian rule.

  • Film still 'The Time Machine' with Rod Taylor (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    H.G. Wells: 'The Time Machine'

    Herbert George Wells (1866-1946) was a science fiction literature pioneer. His 1895 novel "The Time Machine" took a critical look at Victorian society. His protagonist (the photo shows Rod Taylor in the 1959 film adaptation) travels toward an uncertain future with the help of a secret invention. Beware the Morlocks!

  • Film still Fahrenheit 451 (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Ray Bradbury: "Fahrenheit 451"

    Fahrenheit 451 is the temperature at which paper supposedly self-ignites. This is what Ray Bradbury called his 1953 novel about a country where people are not allowed to own or even read books. Free thinking is considered dangerous and antisocial. In Francois Truffaut's film adaptation, this fire brigade uses flamethrowers to destroy the written word.

  • Film still 'Metropolis' (picture alliance / dpa)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Fritz Lang: 'Metropolis'

    Fritz Lang's 1927 silent movie "Metropolis" is set in a fictional major city. Mankind is split into two classes: One class indulges in luxury, the other toils at huge machines in the underworld. Lang's epic opus had mix reviews at the time of its release. Today, the German film exploring the impact of technical innovation is considered a masterpiece, a pioneer of the dystopian genre.

  • Stanislaw Lem 1999 (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/A. Faulkner)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Stanislaw Lem: 'The Futurological Congress'

    It is breathtaking to see how Polish-born Stanislaw Lem foresaw the technical upheavals of the 21st century. In stories and novels like "The Futurological Congress," "Golem XIV" and "Solaris" he focused on key philosophical and ethical questions. Where does total automation lead? His prognosis was none too optimistic.

  • Franz Kafka (picture alliance/CPA Media)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Franz Kafka: 'The Trial'

    Franz Kafka's work defies clear interpretations. Yet the texts of the linguistic purist (1883-1924) are often regarded as dystopian responses to an alienating modernist bureaucracy. This is especially true of the 1915 novel "The Trial." Today, we refer to situations like those described by Kafka — bizarre, nightmarish — as kafkaesque.

  • Film still The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Margaret Atwood: 'The Handmaid's Tale'

    The Canadian author catapulted the literary genre of dystopias straight into the streaming age. Atwood's novels "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Testaments" show life in Gilead, a totalitarian state created in America by religious fundamentalists in the wake of environmental disasters. Adapted into a hit TV series starring Elisabeth Moss (picture), the story now inspires activists around the world.

  • Thomas More (Picture-Alliance /dpa)

    Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

    Thomas More: 'Utopia'

    Where is the land that provides for its citizens, where people are happy? Thomas More lived in 16th-century England, the era of the Renaissance and the Reformation, but also of the discovery of the New World. In More's book, a sailor outlines an ideal society. He and More debate private property and social equality. "Utopia" established the literary genre of utopian fiction.

    Author: Sven Töniges (db)


George Orwell's famous tale is set on a farm and begins with the simple lines: "Mr. Jones, of the Manor Farm, had locked the hen-houses for the night, but was too drunk to remember to shut the popholes."

With these words Orwell (1903 - 1950), whose real name was Eric Arthur Blair, begins his story about farm animals plotting a revolution against their exploitative, alcoholic owner.

The master of social commentary could not have guessed that Animal Farm would become a classic of political literature that remains ever-so-relevant 75 years after it was first published.

Orwell wrote the book from the end of 1943 and into 1944 and was initially unable to find a publisher in the UK. What seemed at first glance like a harmless children's story was in reality a grim satire and a harsh indictment of Stalin's dictatorship in the Soviet Union. And because Britain was allied with the Soviet Union against the Nazis in the ongoing Second World War at the time, finding a publisher was no easy feat. Yet in 1945, British publishing company Secker & Warburg agreed to print it. 

Read more: Rethinking the Cold War: East and West Germany inseparable in historic photos

Book cover Animal Farm George Orwell

The novella remains a bestseller to this day

Some animals are more equal than others

In the tale, the respectable elderly boar named Old Major opens the eyes of the farm animals to the incompetence of the drunk farmer Mr. Jones in an impressive speech. In it, he brands man as an exploiter who would have to be driven out by a revolution. He also warned against becoming like human beings after the revolution takes place. "All animals are equal, regardless of their strength or intelligence" he preached.

When Old Major dies after his grand address, the animals take the opportunity to drive Farmer Jones off the farm, led by the pigs Napoleon and Snowball. First, all the animals take over the farm together and the situation improves. The animals work hard and show solidarity with one another, happy to see the fruits of their efforts. They rename the farm "animal farm."

Yet, in time, the clever pigs soon take over and gradually turn their supremacy into a dictatorship that outshines everything the animals had aimed to shake off. The pigs justify their power with the slogan: "All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."

Towards the end of the novel, the differences between the people and the ruling pigs becomes blurred. The other animals on the farm can no longer recognize who is a human and who is a pig; in other words, who is a capitalist and who is socialist. 

The book Animal Farm describes the course of a failed revolution. Revolutions, Orwell said, can indeed shift power, but the basic social structures remain untouched. In other words, a powerful few can exploit many despite a revolution.  

Read more: When science fiction becomes reality

George Orwell aka Eric Arthur Blair Animal Farm (picture-alliance/dpa)

George Orwell's work revealed his revolutionary opposition to totalitarianism

Literature as a weapon during the Cold War

Orwell was a staunch leftist. In the Spanish Civil War he had fought in the ranks of the "POUM," a communist group considered a rival to Soviet Stalinism. Unsurprisingly, Animal Farm was banned in the Soviet Union. 

The first German translation of the book was published in 1946. But like his book 1984, it was also banned in the former East Germany until the fall of the Wall and the end of the German Democratic Republic in 1989.

After Orwell's death in 1950, during the Cold War, the US CIA had purchased the film rights and made an animated movie as a dig against the Soviet Union. The film Animal Farm was made by Hungarian animator John Halas and British illustrator Joy Batchelor and released in 1954. The plot was largely based on the original book, except that the story led to a second revolution against the ruling pigs. 

George Orwell Animal Farm (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Contreras)

A poster promoting the cartoon version of 'Animal Farm'

In the 1999 film adaptation of the same title, John Stephenson changed the plot significantly by incorporating the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989 and finishing with a happy ending suitable for children. After years of pig rule, new humans take over the farm again. The animals rejoice, saying "...and finally we were free!"

A journalist and writer, George Orwell wanted to point out political grievances in his books and often used the form of satire to do so. He aimed to demonstrate what it was like to live in an authoritarian state where surveillance prevails and people are manipulated by propaganda.

Animal Farm is a fable that fits any totalitarian system and so, 75 years after its original publication, the cautionary tale has definitely not lost its relevance today.

DW recommends

'Mr. Jones': How Stalin's famine in Ukraine was exposed

Agniezska Holland's Berlinale film revisits the Holodomor, the man-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1933. Reporter Gareth Jones broke the story that Soviets tried to hide and other journalists denied.  

Why the world is turning to Hannah Arendt to explain Trump

George Orwell's "1984" is not the only classic that's celebrating a comeback. Hannah Arendt's philosophical essay "The Origins of Totalitarianism" has also spiked in interest recently. Here's why it's so relevant.  

US theaters to screen '1984' as anti-Trump protest

Some 180 theaters across the United States will show the film adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel "1984" on April 4. Organizers said the story of a government that "manufactures facts" is timelier than ever.  

Advertisement

Books

Metropolis Film Roboter (Imago Images)

Brave new world? Dystopias in film and literature

George Orwell's "Animal Farm" was published 75 years ago. Many more writers and filmmakers have created grim portrayals of the future.  

Books

George Orwell Animal Farm (picture-alliance/dpa/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Pig Brother is watching you: George Orwell's 'Animal Farm'

In "Animal Farm," George Orwell criticized the Soviet Union. His tale about power was published 75 years ago — and is more relevant than ever.  

Music

UK The Beatles 1963 (picture-alliance/empics)

How The Beatles found their sound in Hamburg, 60 years ago

The Beatles' unique career took off in Hamburg in 1960 — it's where the band from Liverpool became the magical Fab Four.  

Arts.21

Picture from the series Beautiful Sadness | © artsimous

Maison ARTC - Avantgarde Fashion from Morocco

Revolutionary designer Artsi Ifrach from Marrakesh uses a combination of cultures & styles to make affordable garments from vintage materials.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  