Philippines plans Russian coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in October

Russia is the first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Philippines is looking to start clinical trials for a Russian coronavirus vaccine in October, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said on Thursday.
Duterte is expected to be vaccinated as early as May 2021. The Southeast Asian country is set to run phase three clinical trials from October to March 2021, after experts complete a review on Russia's phase one and two trials in September, Harry Roque, Duterte's spokesman, said at a briefing.
Director general of the Food and Drug Administration Eric Domingo said the Manila government will be "very careful" in approving the vaccine, called Sputnik V.
