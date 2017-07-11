Philippines: News site Rappler ordered to shut down

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa confirmed on Wednesday that the Philippine government is pressing forward with an order to shut down Rappler, the news website she co-founded.

The site, which gained notoriety for reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs, was ordered to shut a day before Duterte leaves office.

Despite the order,Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, vowed to keep the site running despite the order.

"We continue to work, it is business as usual."

This is a developing news story and will be udpated.

see/rs (AP, AFP)