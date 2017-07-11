 Philippines: News site Rappler ordered to shut down | News | DW | 29.06.2022

News

Philippines: News site Rappler ordered to shut down

The site, co-founded by Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, was known for covering Duterte's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs. The move comes a day before President Rodrigo Duterte is due to leave office.

Maria Ressa, Nobel laureate and co-founder of Rappler, stands surrounded by journalists

Maria Ressa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for the freedom of expression

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa confirmed on Wednesday that the Philippine government is pressing forward with an order to shut down Rappler, the news website she co-founded. 

The site, which gained notoriety for reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs, was ordered to shut a day before Duterte leaves office. 

Despite the order,Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, vowed to keep the site running despite the order.

"We continue to work, it is business as usual."

This is a developing news story and will be udpated.

see/rs (AP, AFP)

