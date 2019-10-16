Pence, Pompeo meet Erdogan in Turkey over Syria offensive

US Vice President Mike Pence landed in Ankara on Thursday in a bid to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt his country's military incursion into northeastern Syria. The vice president is accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.

Pence is meeting Erdogan, while Pompeo and other officials are expected to hold talks with their Turkish counterparts. Erdogan initially refused to meet the US delegation, saying he would only speak to President Donald Trump, before backtracking.

Turkey launched its long-threatened military operation in northeastern Syria last week targeting a US-backed, Kurdish-led militia alliance, after a US decision to withdraw from the border.

Ankara views the Kurdish YPG, the main component of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist group linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a nearly four-decade war for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state.

Turkey says it aims to defeat the YPG and create a a 32-kilometer-deep, 480-kilometer-long "safe zone" (20 miles deep, 300 miles long) inside Syria along the border to protect its security and provide room to resettle millions of Syrian war refugees now in Turkey.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? US: Troop pullback Over the past years, US troops have supported Kurdish fighters as they battled radical "Islamic State" (IS) militants to take back control of large areas of northern Syria. In what was seen as a surprising turnaround, US President Donald Trump announced in early October that he was withdrawing US troops from the region's border with Turkey. This pullback left a vacuum for others to act and react.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Turkey: Anti-Kurdish offensive Trump's troop withdrawal was a de-facto go-ahead for Turkey to launch an offensive into northeast Syria. The region is home to a largely autonomous Kurdish population and Kurdish militants known as the YPG, who are tied to an outlawed Kurdish party in Turkey. Turkey, who has faced a Kurdish insurgency, sees the Syrian Kurds as a threat to its security, hence the military action.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Kurdish YPG: Fighting Turkish forces The YPG was one of the US' main allies in the fight to drive out IS from north Syria, but since October it has been fighting the Turkish forces that crossed into Syria. The YPG lacks strong air capabilities and defenses, putting it at a decided disadvantage in comparison to the Turkish army.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? SDF: Betrayed by the US The YPG is the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also includes Arab and Christian militias. The SDF, which fought IS, controls northeastern Syria and feels betrayed by the US pullback. It is now fighting Turkish troops and their allies. It has warned that the Turkish offensive could distract from making sure IS fighters do not renew their strength in Syria.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Syrian government army: Deal made The relationship between Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops and the SDF is a tricky one that shifts between cooperation, live-and-let-live and skirmishes, depending on the current situation. After Turkey launched its offensive, the Kurds struck a deal with the government that saw Syrian troops mobilized to fight the Turkish forces, allowing them to enter a region they had ceded to the SDF.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Russia: Stepping up, stepping in Russia has consistently backed the government of Syrian President Assad (L, with Putin in 2018) and assisted its forces. After US troops pulled out of the Kurdish areas, Russia moved its troops in to act as a buffer for Syrian government forces advancing towards the Turkish army. Moscow wants Syria to remain united and has accused the US of creating parallel structures in the Kurdish region.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? SNA: Turkey's Syrian allies Turkey also has allies among Syrian fighters. The Syrian National Army (SNA), also known as the Free Syrian Army, is a Syrian rebel group that has fought against the SDF and Assad's government. Backed by Turkey, SNA fighters took part in previous Turkish offensives against Kurdish militias inside Syria. Currently, thousands of SNA fighters are fighting the YPG alongside Turkish forces.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? IS: A renewed role? One possible future actor is IS. While it was essentially defeated in March 2019, tens of thousands of its fighters and their families remain in prisons or guarded camps in the Kurdish area of the country. Nearly a thousand alone have already escaped from a camp that was caught in the fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish forces. Should the situation grow more unstable, IS could regroup. Author: Uta Steinwehr, Cristina Burack



Sharp criticism

Critics have accused President Trump of ditching Washington's Syrian Kurdish partners in the battle against the "Islamic State" (IS). The US announced on Sunday it was withdrawing its entire force of 1,000 troops from northern Syria.

Trump defended his move on Wednesday and called it "strategically brilliant." Trump on also denied having approved Turkey's actions in Syria in any way.

But the US president has faced intense criticism — both abroad and domestic — over his actions in Syria.

The White House, fighting the domestic political damage and perhaps trying to demonstrate the president's efforts to stop the offensive, released a Trump letter to Erdogan from October 9 that said: "Don't be a tough guy" and "Don't be a fool!"

While calls for a ceasefire have grown louder, Turkey has so far rejected any truce in the region.

US leverage and credibility

Washington has imposed some sanctions, including a hike to steel tariffs and a suspension of trade talks, and threatened to slap on even tougher penalties if Ankara refuses to halt its offensive.

The US' most effective form of economic leverage would be to hinder Turkey's access to US financial markets, a step the Trump administration has so far avoided.

On Wednesday, Trump said he thought Pence and Erdogan would have a "successful meeting," but warned of sanctions and tariffs that "will be devastating to Turkey's economy" otherwise.

As he seeks to push Erdogan to agree to a ceasefire, Pence will confront doubts about both America's credibility and, as an emissary of an inconsistent president, his own.

