Pence, Pompeo meet Erdogan in Turkey over Syria offensive

A US delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an attempt to steer him away from his military offensive in northeastern Syria. The delegation faces a herculean task.
US Vice President Mike Pence landed in Ankara on Thursday in a bid to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt his country's military incursion into northeastern Syria. The vice president is accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.
Pence is meeting Erdogan, while Pompeo and other officials are expected to hold talks with their Turkish counterparts. Erdogan initially refused to meet the US delegation, saying he would only speak to President Donald Trump, before backtracking.
Turkey launched its long-threatened military operation in northeastern Syria last week targeting a US-backed, Kurdish-led militia alliance, after a US decision to withdraw from the border.
Ankara views the Kurdish YPG, the main component of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist group linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a nearly four-decade war for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state.
Turkey says it aims to defeat the YPG and create a a 32-kilometer-deep, 480-kilometer-long "safe zone" (20 miles deep, 300 miles long) inside Syria along the border to protect its security and provide room to resettle millions of Syrian war refugees now in Turkey.
Sharp criticism
Critics have accused President Trump of ditching Washington's Syrian Kurdish partners in the battle against the "Islamic State" (IS). The US announced on Sunday it was withdrawing its entire force of 1,000 troops from northern Syria.
Trump defended his move on Wednesday and called it "strategically brilliant." Trump on also denied having approved Turkey's actions in Syria in any way.
But the US president has faced intense criticism — both abroad and domestic — over his actions in Syria.
The White House, fighting the domestic political damage and perhaps trying to demonstrate the president's efforts to stop the offensive, released a Trump letter to Erdogan from October 9 that said: "Don't be a tough guy" and "Don't be a fool!"
While calls for a ceasefire have grown louder, Turkey has so far rejected any truce in the region.
US leverage and credibility
Washington has imposed some sanctions, including a hike to steel tariffs and a suspension of trade talks, and threatened to slap on even tougher penalties if Ankara refuses to halt its offensive.
The US' most effective form of economic leverage would be to hinder Turkey's access to US financial markets, a step the Trump administration has so far avoided.
On Wednesday, Trump said he thought Pence and Erdogan would have a "successful meeting," but warned of sanctions and tariffs that "will be devastating to Turkey's economy" otherwise.
As he seeks to push Erdogan to agree to a ceasefire, Pence will confront doubts about both America's credibility and, as an emissary of an inconsistent president, his own.
sri/rt (Reuters, AP)
