Paul Pogba's World Cup-winning boots sell for €30,000

French soccer champion Paul Pogba sold his World Cup-winning boots for €30,000 ($33,540) at a Paris auction house on Monday.

The Manchester United midfielder used the shoes to score France's third goal against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final in Russia, helping his side claim a 4-2 victory.

The proceeds will go to a French charity that helps high school students from disadvantaged areas.

Paul Pogba's goal helped his side take down Croatia in the World Cup finals.

Several of Pogba's football jerseys also went under the hammer at Christie's auction house. A France shirt he wore when scoring during the team's win over Iceland in the Euro 2016 quarter final fetched €4,000.

Another from a 2017 World Cup qualification game against the Netherlands went for €3,000.

One of his Manchester United jerseys sold for €400, while a number of his other shirts did not sell at all.

Pogba has played for Manchester United since 2016

