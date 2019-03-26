Paul Pogba's World Cup-winning boots sell for €30,000

The football boots Paul Pogba wore during France's World Cup win in Russia last year have fetched €30,000 at auction. The money will go to disadvantaged students in poorer parts of France.
French soccer champion Paul Pogba sold his World Cup-winning boots for €30,000 ($33,540) at a Paris auction house on Monday.
The Manchester United midfielder used the shoes to score France's third goal against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final in Russia, helping his side claim a 4-2 victory.
The proceeds will go to a French charity that helps high school students from disadvantaged areas.
Several of Pogba's football jerseys also went under the hammer at Christie's auction house. A France shirt he wore when scoring during the team's win over Iceland in the Euro 2016 quarter final fetched €4,000.
Another from a 2017 World Cup qualification game against the Netherlands went for €3,000.
Read more: Opinion: France's World Cup victory is a victory for modern France
One of his Manchester United jerseys sold for €400, while a number of his other shirts did not sell at all.
nm/amp (SID, AFP)
