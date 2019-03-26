 Paul Pogba′s World Cup-winning boots sell for €30,000 | News | DW | 29.04.2019

News

Paul Pogba's World Cup-winning boots sell for €30,000

The football boots Paul Pogba wore during France's World Cup win in Russia last year have fetched €30,000 at auction. The money will go to disadvantaged students in poorer parts of France.

Paul Pogba's yellow soccer boots

French soccer champion Paul Pogba sold his World Cup-winning boots for €30,000 ($33,540) at a Paris auction house on Monday.

The Manchester United midfielder used the shoes to score France's third goal against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final in Russia, helping his side claim a 4-2 victory.  

The proceeds will go to a French charity that helps high school students from disadvantaged areas.

Paul Pogba holding the World Cup trophy

Paul Pogba's goal helped his side take down Croatia in the World Cup finals.

Several of Pogba's football jerseys also went under the hammer at Christie's auction house. A France shirt he wore when scoring during the team's win over Iceland in the Euro 2016 quarter final fetched €4,000. 

Another from a 2017 World Cup qualification game against the Netherlands went for €3,000.

Read more: Opinion: France's World Cup victory is a victory for modern France

One of his Manchester United jerseys sold for €400, while a number of his other shirts did not sell at all.

Paul Pogba leaps in the air during Manchester United - Manchester City match

Pogba has played for Manchester United since 2016

nm/amp (SID, AFP)

