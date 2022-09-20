Paul Hockenos

Paul's work appears regularly in Foreign Policy, The Nation, the New York Times, CNN Opinion and other media. He covered the wars and peace processes in southeastern Europe for Deutsche Welle in the 1990s.

He is the award-winning author of five books on European affairs, most recently Berlin Calling: A Story of Anarchy, Music, the Wall, and the Birth of the New Berlin. He has been a fellow at the American Academy in Berlin, the German Marshall Fund of the United States and the Europe Journalism College. He has won many grants, including from the Journalismfund Europe, with which he worked together with Deutsche Welle on a series about renewable energy and citizen energy communities in Europe.

He has worked as an editor at Foreign Policy, The Guardian Newsweekly and Internationale Politik. In his free time, Paul goes to indie concerts, cooks, reads in cafes and practices yoga. He has lived in Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and the UK.