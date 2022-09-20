  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warAlexei Navalny
Headshot of a man (Paul Hockenos) with red hair and glasses
Paul HockenosImage: Hayyan Al Yousouf

Paul Hockenos

Award-winning author and writer focusing on renewable energy and the climate crisis in Europe

Paul Hockenos is a US-American, Berlin-based writer who specialises in renewable energy and the climate crisis in Europe.

Paul's work appears regularly in Foreign Policy, The Nation, the New York Times, CNN Opinion and other media. He covered the wars and peace processes in southeastern Europe for Deutsche Welle in the 1990s.

He is the award-winning author of five books on European affairs, most recently Berlin Calling: A Story of Anarchy, Music, the Wall, and the Birth of the New Berlin. He has been a fellow at the American Academy in Berlin, the German Marshall Fund of the United States and the Europe Journalism College. He has won many grants, including from the Journalismfund Europe, with which he worked together with Deutsche Welle on a series about renewable energy and citizen energy communities in Europe.

He has worked as an editor at Foreign Policy, The Guardian Newsweekly and Internationale Politik. In his free time, Paul goes to indie concerts, cooks, reads in cafes and practices yoga. He has lived in Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and the UK.

Skip next section Stories by Paul Hockenos

Stories by Paul Hockenos

The sun shines on the Podvelezje wind farm near Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, April 26, 2022

Balkan states inch towards clean energy

Balkan states inch towards clean energy

Despite vast potential, Southeast Europe has just begun to develop wind and solar energy.
PoliticsSeptember 20, 2022
Go to homepage