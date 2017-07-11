Pakistan's top court rules against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a move by Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the country's Parliamentand thus avoid a no confidence vote was unconstitutional and ordered parliament be restored.

The court also ordered that the Pakistani Parliament reconvene on April 9 in order to proceed with the no-confidence vote.

Khan's political opposition has said it has the 172 votes needed in the 340-seat house to oust the prime minister.

Political crisis in Pakistan

The Supreme Court made its decision four days after Khan dissolved the country's parliament, triggering a political crisis in Pakistan.

The court ruled that the deputy speaker of parliament, Khan's ally Qasim Suri, was not within his rights to dissolve parliament.

Last week, Khan lost his parliamentary majority, and was almost certain to be ousted after the opposition gained the necessary votes for a no confidence vote.

However, deputy speaker Suri threw out the motion for a vote, claiming it was unconstitutional and accused the opposition of colluding with the United States to remove Khan from power.

The opposition said Khan's move violated Pakistan's constitution, and took their case to the Supreme Court.

