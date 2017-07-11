Pakistan: National Assembly dissolved as PM Khan calls for new elections

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan survived efforts to oust him on Sunday after a no-confidence motion was rejected by the legislative body's deputy speaker.

Khan was widely expected to be ousted as premier if the no-confidence vote had taken place.

Lawmakers had gathered to vote on the motion when the deputy speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, Qasim Suri, blocked the vote, arguing that the vote contradicted Pakistan's constitution.

"I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution," said Suri, a Khan loyalist, as the session started.

Prime Minister Khan reacted to the events just minutes after, saying he had advised the president to dissolve assemblies. "When the advice reaches the president, assemblies will be dissolved which will be followed by the process of setting up a caretaker government," Khan said in a televised speech.

"I ask people to prepare for the next elections. Thank God, a conspiracy to topple the government has failed,'' Khan said in his address.

State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said in a tweet that fresh elections would be held within 90 days, though that must be confirmed by the president and the electoral commission.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP), has promised to fight back with a sit-in at the parliament. "We are also moving to the Supreme Court today," Bhutto Zadari told Pakistani media.

It is not clear whether the speaker's move was in line with Pakistan's consitution.

No prime minister in Pakistan has finished a full five-year term since independence from Britain in 1947, and the country has seen several military coups, both successful and unsuccessful. The country has spent more than three decades under army rule.

Opposition PPP leader Zardari has said the matter will go to the Supreme Court

Khan blames the US

Khan has blamed "foreign" forces for his political troubles at home and accused the opposition of conspiring with the US to get rid of him.

He says Washington wants to oust him over his alliances with China and Russia.

Washington has denied Khan's claims.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

