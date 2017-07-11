Pakistan: Imran Khan defiant ahead of no-confidence vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at the United States on Saturday, claiming an attempt to oust him from power is backed by Washington.

Khan faces a no-confidence vote on Sunday which could end his four-year reign as Pakistan's leader.

"The move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States," Khan told a group of foreign reporters, which he said was an attempt at "regime change."

Opposition parties say Khan has failed to reignite Pakistan's economy following the COVID-19. They say promises to make his government more transparent and accountable have not been realized.

Khan may ignore vote outcome

Khan said he might not accept the result of the vote.

"How can I accept the result when the entire process is discredited?" Khan told a select group of foreign journalists at his office. "Democracy functions on moral authority — what moral

authority is left after this connivance?"

Khan has already lost his parliamentary majority after key allies quit his coalition government and joined the opposition.

Military chief wants closer US ties

Meanwhile, a top Pakistani general said his country should seek deeper ties with the US.

"We share a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the United States, which remains our largest export market," Pakistani General Qamar Javed Bajwa said during a security conference in Islamabad.

Bajwa also said Pakistan shares a strong relationship with China.

"We seek to expand and broaden our ties with both countries without impacting our relations with the other," Bajwa continued, referring to relations with both Beijing and Washington.

mm/wd (AP, Reuters)