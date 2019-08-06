 Pakistan vows to increase pressure on India over Kashmir | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 06.08.2019

Asia

Pakistan vows to increase pressure on India over Kashmir

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan has sharply condemned New Delhi's decision to end the special constitutional status enjoyed by India-administered Kashmir. Khan has also demanded action from the global community.

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan has vowed to challenge India's decision on Kashmir at the UN Security Council (picture-alliance/AA/Iranian Presidency)

A day after India stunned the world by abolishing the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan warned New Delhi that its action would carry grave consequences.     

Addressing an urgently called joint session of parliament, Khan said the Pakistani government was considering diplomatic and military means to put pressure on India.

Read more: India abolishes Kashmir's autonomous status

Khan accused India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of following a "racist ideology." "They have violated their own country's and international laws to [uphold] their ideology.

Khan also vowed to challenge India's decision at the UN Security Council and demanded action from the international community.

"I want to make it clear that we will fight this issue on every forum, (including) at the UN Security Council," said Khan, who also promised to also raise the issue with heads of state and take the matter to the International Criminal Court. 

The Pakistani premier also predicted that the Indian government's move would intensify the unrest plaguing the Himalayan region. "There will be more Pulwamas," Khan said, referring to the last major suicide attack in India-held Kashmir that killed at least 40 Indian troops in February. "And then they will blame us for the reaction," he predicted.

Watch video 02:30

Pakistanis protest as India scraps Kashmir special status

Pakistan's limited options?

The prime minister's remarks came shortly after Pakistan's military announced it "firmly stands" by Kashmiris following a meeting by the army's top commanders. "Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard," Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has also said it "strongly condemns" India's decision and "will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps." Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also taken the issue to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to win over their backing for Islamabad's stance.

Furthermore, PM Khan has spoken to leaders of countries like Malaysia and Turkey to seek their support.

Rhetoric aside, Pakistan's options remain limited, say observers. Given its size and influence, India appears confident that major world powers will not get involved in the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

And Islamabad's past attempts to draw the world's attention to India's alleged atrocities in Kashmir have mostly been unsuccessful.

Read more: Donald Trump offers to mediate Kashmir conflict

Last month, when US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the issue of Kashmir, Islamabad welcomed the offer, but New Delhi rejected it. India has repeatedly said that it's a dispute between the two countries and that it rejects any third-party intervention.

Pakistani analysts say Islamabad appears to be counting on support from China. On Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing is "seriously concerned" about the current situation in the region.

"China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. It is also an international consensus that the Kashmir issue is an issue left from the past between India and Pakistan," she said.

"The relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently. In particular, they should refrain from taking actions that will unilaterally change the status quo and escalate tensions."

But observers say they don't expect such diplomatic statements to translate into action.

Watch video 02:16

India revokes Kashmir's special status

Military option?

There's a fear that this lack of international action could embolden hawks on the Pakistani side, who favor supporting anti-India jihadi groups. 

The Pakistani army has long been blamed for backing jihadi outfits in Afghanistan and Kashmir. Although using such outfits against India may seem attractive, Islamabad is already facing intense international pressure to eliminate support for terror groups operating from its soil.

Pakistan today is facing grave security and economic challenges. Last year, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global terror financing and money laundering watchdog, also put Pakistan on its watch list, meaning that the country has "structural deficiencies" in stopping money laundering and terror financing.  

Pakistan is also suffering from acute economic problems. Facing a deteriorating balance-of-payments crisis, the country has been forced to tap on the doors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking help. The IMF has recently approved a $6 billion (€5.36 billion) loan to help right Pakistan's faltering economy, and for the much needed cash to flow in, Islamabad needs to choke funding for terror groups. 

The Pakistani army may well deploy more troops along the de facto border in Kashmir in response to India's recent reinforcements, but the chances of an all out military confrontation are likely to be low, observers say.

During his address to the Parliament, Khan reiterated that Pakistan doesn't want war with India. But if attacked, he insisted, Islamabad will respond effectively.

"What will happen then? They will attack us and we will respond and the war can go both ways... But if we fight a war till we shed the last drop of our blood, who will win that war? No one will win it and it will have grievous consequences for the entire world."  

  • Indien, Kaschmir, Budgam: Soldaten stehen an den Trümmern des Hubschraubers der Indian Air Force (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    An unprecedented danger?

    On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

  • Pakistan - Zerstörung nach Luftangriff der Indischen Armee (AFP/ISPR)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India drops bombs inside Pakistan

    The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No military solution

    Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

  • Kashmir Anschlag in Pulwama (IANS)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No end to the violence

    On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

  • Karte Infografik The Kashmir conflict - disputed territories

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    A bitter conflict

    Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

  • Indien Pakistan Tote nach Angriff auf indisches Militärlager (picture alliance/AP Photo/C. Anand)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    India strikes down a militant rebellion

    In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

  • Kashmir | Ausschreitungen in Srinagar (Reuters/D. Ismail)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Death of a Kashmiri separatist

    The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

  • Indien Lal Chowk Srinagar - Nach Uri Terrorangriff (UNI)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    The Uri attack

    In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

  • Indien Symbolbild Polizeigewalt (Getty Images/AFP/)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Rights violations

    Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep - apparently as a human shield - generated outrage on social media.

  • Indien Kaschmir Soldaten vor Absperrung (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Singh)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    Demilitarization of Kashmir

    Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

  • Indien allgemeine Bilder von Jammu Kaschmir (Getty Images/AFP/T. Mustafa)

    India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price

    No chance for secession

    But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance.

    Author: Shamil Shams


