Pakistan: Stampede at food donation center leaves 11 dead
15 minutes ago
Hundreds of women and children had gathered outside a factory to collect food when the tragedy unfolded. Three children were among the dead in what could be one of the deadliest stampedes in the country.
At least 11 people, including three children, were killed in the southern city of Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday when a ration distribution event resulted in a stampede, police said.
However, similar incidents have occurred since the start of Ramadan at the flour distribution points.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed its concern for the "marginalized" people of the country who have to face "the economic injustice perpetrated by the elites" of the state in a Tweet.