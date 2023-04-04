  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Elephant in a a zoo in Pakistan
Pakistan's economic crisis has taken a toll on zoo animals in Pakistan Image: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images
SocietyPakistan

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

S Khan in Islamabad
35 minutes ago

Reports have emerged of food and staff shortages at a zoo in Pakistan's Karachi city. The animals are said to be malnourished and living in cramped enclosures.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PgzH

Pakistan is in the midst of an acute economic crisis, struggling with external debts amounting to over $115 billion (€105 billion), soaring inflation and sluggish growth prospects, among an array of other problems. 

The turmoil has taken a toll not only on people, but also on animals. 

Reports of food shortages for the animals at a zoo in Pakistan's biggest city Karachi have triggered uproar on social media platforms and among animal rights activists.

A team from the international animal welfare organization FOUR PAWS is in the South Asian country examining two elephants — named Madhu and Noor Jehan — at Karachi Zoo.

Local English daily Express Tribune reported on April 2 that the zoo animals were malnourished and noted the poor state of animal welfare in Pakistan.

"The appalling living conditions of these animals — which include malnutrition, unclean water and cramped enclosures — are leading to their deteriorating health and well-being and constitute grave violations. This is unacceptable and must be addressed urgently," the paper said.

Zoo struggles with resource shortages

The zoo, established during British colonial rule, covers 43 acres of land, and has 750 animals and birds kept in 117 cages. Animal rescuer Tipu Sharif, who has visited Karachi zoo several times for his work, slammed the zoo habitat as "unsatisfactory."

"They are malnourished. The management does not have adequate resources to feed them and the food that is supplied to the animals is of not excellent quality. The animals don't have the right kind of space for the type of animals that they are," Sharif told DW.

Pakistan Zoo
'The zoo has only 14 keepers who have to feed animals, take care of them and clean cages' Image: Shah Fahad

Zain Mustafa, president of the Society for the Protection of Animal Rights, said it's not the first time food suppliers have encountered a problem with the zoo administration.

"Such situations also arose in the past. The staff and keepers of the zoo are excellent people but it is the lack of resources that is creating problems, including the issue of quality food for animals," he told DW.

Scores of zoo staff posts remain vacant

Mehmood Baig, a senior official at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), denied reports that the zoo animals were starving, but admitted that the KMC was facing its worst financial crisis due to withholding of funds.

"The administration owes dues of over 30 million rupees and the animal food supplier has threatened to stop food supply."

Baig added that the KMC has been facing a liability of over 10 billion Pakistani rupees due to the shortfall in revenues and non-release of funds from the Sindh government.

Inflation puts pressure on Pakistan's biggest animal shelter

The zoo also appears to be facing a staff shortage. A zoo employee told DW on the condition of anonymity that "the zoo has only 14 keepers who have to feed animals, take care of them and clean cages. The zoo has not recruited additional workforce since 1997 because of a ban on recruitment by the Sindh government."

The employee revealed that 93 posts have been lying vacant for years. The positions for 20 keepers, 33 security guards, 37 financers and four sweepers have been available but authorities do not bother to fill them, he said.

Karachi governing body faces financial turmoil

Faisal Edhi, an aid worker and head of the social services Edhi Foundation, says KMC's financial crisis is crippling the zoo, which falls under its jurisdiction.

A shortage of funds is affecting animals' well-being, including the supply of food, he told DW, adding that that the administration is not interested in taking care of the animals properly. The administration can sort out the food shortage problem by seeking the help of non-governmental organizations, he suggested.

"In the past, we would supply two goats daily weighing 15 to 20 kilograms. But after somebody reported to the media that the Edhi Foundation supplies goats to the zoo to feed lions, they stopped taking food from us which was free."

Edhi said that shipbreaking industries dump tons of meat every year. "This is frozen meat and not bad for animal health. The zoo could also contact them, requesting them to supply that food to animals."

Mustafa from the Society for the Protection of Animal Rights, meanwhile, stressed that "If the budget is increased and adequate resources are provided, every issue can be sorted out including the supply of sufficient quality foods."

But for animal rescuer Sharif, more drastic action is needed.

"I think we should abolish all zoos. They (the animals) do not deserve to be underfed."

Authorities, however, have denied reports of malnourishment at Karachi Zoo.

Provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah denied that the animals were underfed while zoo director Khalid Hashmi also refuted the reports. Hashmi told DW the reports were "false propaganda," and that there was no shortage of food for the animals at Karachi Zoo.

KMC Commissioner Syed Saif ur Rehman told DW the allegations were baseless and false.

Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A white lion

Pakistan: Zoo animals suffer from continued neglect

Pakistan: Zoo animals suffer from continued neglect

The death of a rare breed of lion at a Pakistani zoo has drawn outrage after poor conditions were revealed on social media. Now advocates are concerned about the health of other animals at the country's zoos.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 2, 2021
A vendor moving the cages of animals outside his closed shop during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi

Pakistan: Rising cases of animal cruelty anger activists

Pakistan: Rising cases of animal cruelty anger activists

From the alleged rape of a kitten by teenagers in Lahore to the death of two lions during transfer from zoo, institutional and informal animal cruelty has come under scrutiny in Pakistan. Mavra Bari reports.
SocietyAugust 6, 2020
Shipwreck in rough seas off southern Italy coast

Why are so many Pakistanis trying to reach Europe illegally?

Why are so many Pakistanis trying to reach Europe illegally?

An acute economic crisis, rising food insecurity and a lack of jobs are forcing many Pakistanis to embark on dangerous journeys to reach Europe.
BusinessFebruary 28, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, shakes hands with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Finland officially becomes a NATO member

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A billboard showing former Zambian President Edgar Lungu and a road project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Politics60 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Garment workers make clothes at a factory in Phnom Penh

EU move to ban forced labor goods poses a test for SE Asia

EU move to ban forced labor goods poses a test for SE Asia

Business1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

Commuters wait to board a train at Berlin Central Station.

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Picasso painting "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" cubist style naked women.

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Arts7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is seen speaking on state television on April 1, 2023.

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

EqualityApril 2, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

«Artemis 2»-Mission der Nasa

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

Technology20 hours ago01:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage