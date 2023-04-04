Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

Reports have emerged of food and staff shortages at a zoo in Pakistan's Karachi city. The animals are said to be malnourished and living in cramped enclosures.

Pakistan is in the midst of an acute economic crisis, struggling with external debts amounting to over $115 billion (€105 billion), soaring inflation and sluggish growth prospects, among an array of other problems.

The turmoil has taken a toll not only on people, but also on animals.

Reports of food shortages for the animals at a zoo in Pakistan's biggest city Karachi have triggered uproar on social media platforms and among animal rights activists.

A team from the international animal welfare organization FOUR PAWS is in the South Asian country examining two elephants — named Madhu and Noor Jehan — at Karachi Zoo.

Local English daily Express Tribune reported on April 2 that the zoo animals were malnourished and noted the poor state of animal welfare in Pakistan.

"The appalling living conditions of these animals — which include malnutrition, unclean water and cramped enclosures — are leading to their deteriorating health and well-being and constitute grave violations. This is unacceptable and must be addressed urgently," the paper said.

Zoo struggles with resource shortages

The zoo, established during British colonial rule, covers 43 acres of land, and has 750 animals and birds kept in 117 cages. Animal rescuer Tipu Sharif, who has visited Karachi zoo several times for his work, slammed the zoo habitat as "unsatisfactory."

"They are malnourished. The management does not have adequate resources to feed them and the food that is supplied to the animals is of not excellent quality. The animals don't have the right kind of space for the type of animals that they are," Sharif told DW.

'The zoo has only 14 keepers who have to feed animals, take care of them and clean cages' Image: Shah Fahad

Zain Mustafa, president of the Society for the Protection of Animal Rights, said it's not the first time food suppliers have encountered a problem with the zoo administration.

"Such situations also arose in the past. The staff and keepers of the zoo are excellent people but it is the lack of resources that is creating problems, including the issue of quality food for animals," he told DW.

Scores of zoo staff posts remain vacant

Mehmood Baig, a senior official at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), denied reports that the zoo animals were starving, but admitted that the KMC was facing its worst financial crisis due to withholding of funds.

"The administration owes dues of over 30 million rupees and the animal food supplier has threatened to stop food supply."

Baig added that the KMC has been facing a liability of over 10 billion Pakistani rupees due to the shortfall in revenues and non-release of funds from the Sindh government.

Inflation puts pressure on Pakistan's biggest animal shelter To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The zoo also appears to be facing a staff shortage. A zoo employee told DW on the condition of anonymity that "the zoo has only 14 keepers who have to feed animals, take care of them and clean cages. The zoo has not recruited additional workforce since 1997 because of a ban on recruitment by the Sindh government."

The employee revealed that 93 posts have been lying vacant for years. The positions for 20 keepers, 33 security guards, 37 financers and four sweepers have been available but authorities do not bother to fill them, he said.

Karachi governing body faces financial turmoil

Faisal Edhi, an aid worker and head of the social services Edhi Foundation, says KMC's financial crisis is crippling the zoo, which falls under its jurisdiction.

A shortage of funds is affecting animals' well-being, including the supply of food, he told DW, adding that that the administration is not interested in taking care of the animals properly. The administration can sort out the food shortage problem by seeking the help of non-governmental organizations, he suggested.

"In the past, we would supply two goats daily weighing 15 to 20 kilograms. But after somebody reported to the media that the Edhi Foundation supplies goats to the zoo to feed lions, they stopped taking food from us which was free."

Edhi said that shipbreaking industries dump tons of meat every year. "This is frozen meat and not bad for animal health. The zoo could also contact them, requesting them to supply that food to animals."

Mustafa from the Society for the Protection of Animal Rights, meanwhile, stressed that "If the budget is increased and adequate resources are provided, every issue can be sorted out including the supply of sufficient quality foods."

But for animal rescuer Sharif, more drastic action is needed.

"I think we should abolish all zoos. They (the animals) do not deserve to be underfed."

Authorities, however, have denied reports of malnourishment at Karachi Zoo.

Provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah denied that the animals were underfed while zoo director Khalid Hashmi also refuted the reports. Hashmi told DW the reports were "false propaganda," and that there was no shortage of food for the animals at Karachi Zoo.

KMC Commissioner Syed Saif ur Rehman told DW the allegations were baseless and false.

Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum