 Pakistan cracks down on rapists with new sexual violence law | News | DW | 16.12.2020

News

Pakistan’s president has issued a new law to fight sexual assault, following months of protests over two men raping a women along a deserted highway near Lahore. Her children were also in the car.

Protests against rape of a women on a deserted highway in Pakistan

Pakistan passed a new rape law on Tuesday, allowing for the establishment of special courts for rape trials and expediting cases of sexual abuse against women and children.

The new legislation was prompted by the gang rape of a women in front of her children beside a deserted motorway in September this year. Massive protests rocked Pakistan in the days that followed, urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to take decisive action to prevent sex crimes in the country.

The new law goes into effect immediately, but requires ratification by the parliament within four months.

"The ordinance will help expedite cases of sexual abuse against women and children. Special courts will be set up across the country to expedite trials and cases of rape suspects as soon as possible," Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said on Twitter.

The new law also provides for anti-rape units that conduct medical examinations within six hours of a complaint being filed. Disclosing the identity of the victims has been prohibited. Provisions also allow for the creation of a national sex offenders registry.

While lawmakers steered away from public hanging of those convicted of the sexual abuse and killing of children, Prime Minister Khan proposed chemical castration of repeat offenders or those convicted in the most brutal cases.

The text of the new legislation has not been released, but the country’s justice minister said the death penalty as well as chemical castration would be included.

see/dj (Reuters, AP)

