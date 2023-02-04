  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Wikipedia logo
Pakistan blocked the online encyclopedia Wikipedia for hosting "blasphemous content"Image: Christoph Hardt/Geisler/picture alliance
Digital WorldPakistan

Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious' content

28 minutes ago

Pakistani authorities have banned the popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia for not removing content they call blasphemous.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N6Go

Wikipedia was blocked in Pakistan on Saturday after authorities censored the online encyclopedia for hosting "blasphemous content."

Earlier in the week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told Wikipedia it had 48 hours to block or remove content or access to the site would be cut off.

"An opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the authority," a spokesperson for the PTA said.  

The spokesperson added that Wikipedia will remain blocked in Pakistan until it removes "all the objectionable material."

it was not immediately clear exactly what content the PTA wanted to be blocked.

Fighting for more diversity at Wikipedia

Attack on freedom of speech

The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit fund managing Wikipedia, said the block "denies the fifth most populous nation in the world access to the largest free knowledge repository."

"If it continues, it will also deprive everyone access to Pakistan's knowledge, history, and culture," a statement said.

The regulator's decision triggered an outcry, and free speech campaigners have highlighted a pattern of rising government censorship of Pakistan's printed and electronic media.

"There's just been a concerted effort to exert greater control over content on the internet," digital rights activist Usama Khilji said.

Internet censorship in Pakistan

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, and social media giants have previously been banned for posting content deemed sacrilegious.

Pakistan blocked YouTube from 2012 to 2016 after it carried a film about the Prophet Mohammed that led to violent protests across the Muslim world.

In recent years, the country has also blocked the wildly popular video-sharing app TikTok several times over "indecent" and "immoral" content.

Similarly, the PTA banned popular dating apps including Tinder over content deemed immoral and indecent, and streaming app Bigo for immoral, obscene and vulgar content.

dh/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Picture of white balloon against a deep-blue sky

US says another Chinese balloon spotted near Latin America

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Society4 hours ago08:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of anti government protesters participate in a sit-in protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 4, 2023. The protest was against the huge government spending to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations amid the ongoing economic crisis

Sri Lanka: Anger at government over independence celebration

Sri Lanka: Anger at government over independence celebration

Politics19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists taking photos at the Berlin Wall.

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

TravelFebruary 3, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

History19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 1, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage