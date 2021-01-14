Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Wikipedia

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia in numerous languages. The entries are written by voluntary authors.

The project was founded by the American Jimmy Wales in 2001 with the aim of creating a free-licensed and high-quality encyclopaedia. Wikipedia is considered the most comprehensive lexicon. The articles are continuously edited based on the principle of collaborative writing. According to Wikipedia's own data, 39.5 million articles were written in almost 300 languages by June 2016. The online encyclopedia is financed through donations only.

The Wikipedia logo is seen on a tablet screen on December 4, 2012 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fact check: As Wikipedia turns 20, how credible is it? 14.01.2021

The user-compiled encyclopedia has helped students and sometimes horrified their teachers. So how accurate is the information? What should users be aware of?
FILE - In this March 3, 2016, file photo, two people work on a computer in Atlanta. Researchers who study misinformation predict it will get worse leading up to this year's presidential vote. Misinformation and disinformation can take the form of false news stories and photos and videos that have been doctored or presented without context. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) |

World in Progress: Tackling disinformation 13.01.2021

The spread of disinformation is a growing problem around the world. We go behind the scenes of a Catholic radio station in Italy spreading conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and discuss Wikipedia's huge impact on the way we source information. Plus, a new project in Colombia is helping women access abortions and an artist has turned the debris from the Beirut explosion into a sculpture.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: A laptop computer displays Wikipedia's front page showing a darkened logo on January 18, 2012 in London, England. The Wikipedia website has shut down it's English language service for 24 hours in protest over the US anti-piracy laws. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

World in Progress: Wikipedia's past, present and future - extended interview 13.01.2021

Two decades on from its founding, Wikipedia has rapidly grown into one of the most popular open-source websites. In an extended interview, DW speaks with Dr. Bernie Hogan from the Oxford Internet Institute about Wikipedia's remarkable rise, its impact on the spread of misinformation in the digital age and what the future may hold for the world's biggest online encyclopedia.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 18: A mobile device shows Wikipedia's front page displaying a darkened logo on January 18, 2012 in London, England. The Wikipedia website has shut down it's English language service for 24 hours in protest over the US anti-piracy laws. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

World in Progress: 20 years of Wikipedia 13.01.2021

The year marks the 20th anniversary of Wikipedia. Every month, more than 1.7 billion people visit the open-source website in search of information about, well, just about anything! We speak with Dr. Bernie Hogan from the Oxford Internet Institute about Wikipedia's successes, where it fits into the discrimination crisis and the website's future.

Uderns THEMENBILD - eine Person vor der Google Startseite, aufgenommen am 28. Oktober 2015 in Uderns, Oesterreich // a person in front of the Google frontpage in Uderns, Austria on 2015/10/28. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUT EX_JAK Theme image a Person before the Google Home Date at 28 October 2015 in Austria a Person in Front of The Google FrontPage in Austria ON 2015 10 28 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUT EX_JAK

Pakistan threatens Google, Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious content' 26.12.2020

Pakistan authorities have sent notices to Google and Wikipedia over content like caricatures of Prophet Mohammed and an "unauthentic" version of the Quran.
31,07,2017 In this photo illustration, a blocked Wikipedia page and a Turkish National flag are seen together in Ankara, Turkey on July 31, 2017. On April 29, the Turkish government blocked online access to Wikipedia in all languages across Turkey. After the ban, the Turkish Wikipedia logo was changed with a censor bar above the text as this version of the logo has been in use since the ban. (Photo by Altan Gocher/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Wikipedia back online in Turkey after judge lifts ban 16.01.2020

A Turkish court has lifted a nearly three-year ban on Wikipedia. Turkey had been the only country besides China to completely block the online encyclopedia.
Men read the last edition of local newspapers in Addis Ababa on October 12, 2019, with the news of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's award of The Nobel Peace Prize the previous day. - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was urged to press on with reforms and efforts to heal bitter tensions with neighbour Eritrea after he won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 11, 2019. Abiy, hailed by the Nobel Committee for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, sparked a historic rapprochement with longtime foe Eritrea soon after coming to power last year. (Photo by Michael TEWELDE / AFP) / The erroneous mention appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: Byline should read [Michael TEWELDE] instead of [Tony KARUMBA]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by MICHAEL TEWELDE/AFP via Getty Images)

Interview: Wikipedia founder Wales laments die-offs in local press worldwide 06.11.2019

Local press die-offs worldwide are robbing Wikipedia of sources to cite, warns co-founder Jimmy Wales. He told the German outlet Spiegel his team's next aim is to reach 'billions' of potential users in poor countries.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 5, 2019: Russia s President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting of the Presidential Council on Russian Language at Moscow s Kremlin. Mikhail Metzel/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C1D10

Putin proposes to replace Wikipedia with 'reliable' Russian version 05.11.2019

Days after a new law in Russia came into effect meaning Russian government authorities can isolate its own internet, the Russian president said he wanted a Russian version of Wikipedia with "reliable information."
Cyber attack sign, illustration Digital security concept. Cyber attack sign on a virtual digital screen. 3D illustration. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY SERGIIxIAREMENKO/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F022/9315

'Malicious attack' takes Wikipedia offline in Germany 07.09.2019

Users in Germany trying to access Wikipedia were faced with an error message and frustration. The online encyclopedia was paralyzed by a "massive and widespread" DDoS attack.
Titel: Deutsches Projekt fördert mehr Vielfalt auf Wikipedia (Projeto alemão busca aumentar diversidade na Wikipédia) Datum: 17 March 2012 Copyright: Mathew Roth/WMF

Making space for female scientists' voices online, in the media and in person 19.06.2019

At first glance the Wikipedia author gender gap could suggest women are less interested in publishing on the page, as anyone can do it. But a recent study shows female editors regularly face online harassment and abuse.
DW Global Media Forum 2019 | 03 | Session | Journalists or robots: DW’s media start-up bootcamp winner | DW’s media start-up boot camp winner hosted by Global Media Forum DW/B. Scheid

Newscoop: A Facebook for news with a Wikipedia twist 28.05.2019

The Amsterdam-based startup aims to democratize news by leveraging a global network of citizen journalists. The platform is harnessing blockchain technology to verify its content and keep a check on fake news.
Young man working on futuristic computer model released Symbolfoto Young Man Working ON futuristic Computer Model released Symbolic image

Translating Wikipedia pages into a local language in Ghana 03.04.2019

A group of Ghanaians have taken part in a 'translatathon' to create Wikipedia articles written in Akan – the most widely spoken indigenous language in Ghana. It's part of an effort to make the internet more accessible.

Wikipedia ist heute offline. Damit will die Plattform gegen die geplante Urheberrechtsreform protestieren. Wer am Donnerstag (21.03.2019) etwas in der deutschen Version der Wikipedia nachschlagen will, wird nichts zu sehen bekommen. Wegen der geplanten EU-Urheberrechtsreform streikt die Seite Ð auch wenn sie nicht betroffen scheint. | Verwendung weltweit

German Wikipedia goes offline in protest over EU copyright law 21.03.2019

German Wikipedia took to the "drastic measure" in the hopes that the EU will amend its reform of copyright law. The proposed law has sparked anger from activists who worry the changes will hamper free speech.
Chinese woman stand in front of a billboard which promotes the upcoming China-Africa summit meeting, outside a hotel in Beijing Thursday Oct. 26, 2006. Beijing is making unusually lavish efforts to welcome leaders and officials from 48 African nations this week for a landmark summit meant to highlight China's huge and growing role in Africa. The Chinese characters at left read Africa. (AP Photo/Greg Baker)

Africa Link on Air - 20 July 2018 20.07.2018

Local business in Rwanda wary over upcoming visit of Chinese president Xi Jinping+++Wikipedia aims to recruit more African contributors+++Zimbabwean government under pressure to ensure a credible election this month+++What next after Germany's football team disastrous performance at the 2018 World Cup?
(c) DW/Julia Jaki

Wiki foundation wants to 'decolonize the internet' with more African contributors 19.07.2018

Wikipedia contributors are few in Africa. The custodians of the free online encyclopedia and other Wiki resources are gathered in South Africa to talk about "decolonizing the internet."

Titel: DW Shift Serie Vorprogrammiert - Fake Videos Schlagworte: Internet, Soziale Netzwerke, Videomanipulation, Videos, YouTube, Deepfake Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf/Quelle?: DW Bildbeschreibung: Animation Hand hält Smartphone

EU lawmakers reject controversial copyright law 05.07.2018

The European Parliament has voted against a law that had proposed fees for links to news content and automated checking for copyright. Critics said it would limit the free flow of information.

Show more articles