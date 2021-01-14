Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia in numerous languages. The entries are written by voluntary authors.

The project was founded by the American Jimmy Wales in 2001 with the aim of creating a free-licensed and high-quality encyclopaedia. Wikipedia is considered the most comprehensive lexicon. The articles are continuously edited based on the principle of collaborative writing. According to Wikipedia's own data, 39.5 million articles were written in almost 300 languages by June 2016. The online encyclopedia is financed through donations only.