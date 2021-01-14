Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia in numerous languages. The entries are written by voluntary authors.
The project was founded by the American Jimmy Wales in 2001 with the aim of creating a free-licensed and high-quality encyclopaedia. Wikipedia is considered the most comprehensive lexicon. The articles are continuously edited based on the principle of collaborative writing. According to Wikipedia's own data, 39.5 million articles were written in almost 300 languages by June 2016. The online encyclopedia is financed through donations only.
The spread of disinformation is a growing problem around the world. We go behind the scenes of a Catholic radio station in Italy spreading conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and discuss Wikipedia's huge impact on the way we source information. Plus, a new project in Colombia is helping women access abortions and an artist has turned the debris from the Beirut explosion into a sculpture.
Two decades on from its founding, Wikipedia has rapidly grown into one of the most popular open-source websites. In an extended interview, DW speaks with Dr. Bernie Hogan from the Oxford Internet Institute about Wikipedia's remarkable rise, its impact on the spread of misinformation in the digital age and what the future may hold for the world's biggest online encyclopedia.
The year marks the 20th anniversary of Wikipedia. Every month, more than 1.7 billion people visit the open-source website in search of information about, well, just about anything! We speak with Dr. Bernie Hogan from the Oxford Internet Institute about Wikipedia's successes, where it fits into the discrimination crisis and the website's future.
Local press die-offs worldwide are robbing Wikipedia of sources to cite, warns co-founder Jimmy Wales. He told the German outlet Spiegel his team's next aim is to reach 'billions' of potential users in poor countries.
At first glance the Wikipedia author gender gap could suggest women are less interested in publishing on the page, as anyone can do it. But a recent study shows female editors regularly face online harassment and abuse.
