Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto calls for climate justice, rejects Western pressure over Ukraine

Pakistan has witnessed catastrophic flooding over the past few weeks that have affected more than 33 million people — some 15% of the nation's population — and submerged a third of the country.

The natural disaster has killed over 1,500 people and caused damage worth billions of dollars, compounding the woes of an economy already beset by a raft of problems, ranging from a heavy debt burden and ballooning current account deficit to a tumbling currency and skyrocketing inflation, particularly food prices.

Eight million people still remain displaced, and the World Bank said that the loss of jobs, livestock, harvests and houses as well as the spread of disease, among other problems, threaten to throw millions of people into poverty.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is currently visiting Berlin, where he held talks with German authorities to gather support for his country's efforts to help flood victims and overcome a worsening economic crisis.

On Friday, Bhutto-Zardari met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. In a joint press conference after the meeting, he described the floods in his country as a crisis of "biblical proportions." The German foreign minister told him that Pakistan can count on German solidarity, offering financial support worth €60 million.

"I'm grateful to Foreign Minister Baerbock for her hospitality," Bhutto-Zardari told DW's Richard Walker. "Going forward, we want to work with our partners, including our friends in Germany, on figuring out ways to finance the reconstruction and rehabilitation as a result of the devastation caused by the floods," he added.

'Not a charity'

Some Pakistani government officials, however, have slammed the international response to the climate catastrophe in Pakistan as "inadequate."

But Western countries are currently embroiled in a conflict with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February.

Pakistan faces food shortages after flooding

As a result of the war in Ukraine, European countries are facing an energy crisis and record inflation. The German government recently announced that it wanted to spend €200 billion on trying to keep energy prices low in the country.

The Pakistani foreign minister said that he understands the difficulties Europe is facing right now. "We've just faced a pandemic that has affected the economies of countries everywhere. We've also seen the devastation in Ukraine and the sanctions that come along with it. That has resulted in difficulties for the people of Germany, just as it's resulted in difficulties for the people of Pakistan," he said.

Bhutto-Zardari, however, pointed out that helping Pakistan deal with the climate crisis is not a "charity" from Western nations.

"It's a question of justice that a country that produces 0.8% of the global carbon footprint is the eighth most climate stressed country on the planet. Some 33 million people are paying with their lives and their livelihoods for the industrialization of richer countries," he said, underlining that "this is a global problem demanding global actions."

"We hope that it also has global solutions despite the incredible difficulties that everybody is facing at this time," the minister added.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Islamabad refuses to take sides

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan was slammed by the West for visiting Moscow at the time when Russian forces began their invasion of Ukraine. Later, Khan accused the US of being involved in a "conspiracy" to oust him from power.

The new government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, does not have a much different position on the Ukraine crisis, with Islamabad trying its best to remain neutral.

Pakistan abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution in March condemning Russia's Ukraine war and is likely to do the same when the body votes on a new draft resolution next week.

"We have a principled position to abstain and not be drawn into a new conflict," Bhutto-Zardari said. "We had the fall of Kabul just a year ago, and that was for us one conflict after another, decades after decades, as we've confronted war and devastation in our neighborhood," he added.

Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan is still facing the consequences of the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan, adding that the NATO ended the war "without consulting us or without significant engagement with the previous civilian government in Afghanistan."

"We have longstanding ties with Ukraine. We used to import wheat from Ukraine. We still believe that dialogue and diplomacy is absolutely necessary for us to resolve this conflict," he said.

Dengue outbreak compounds misery of Pakistan floods Flood aftermath Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan have submerged large parts of the country, killing more than 1,500 people. Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the floods have been left homeless. Residents now face disease outbreaks, particularly the mosquito-borne dengue virus.

Dengue outbreak compounds misery of Pakistan floods Disease outbreaks Residents of Nowshera, Mardan and Peshawar cities in Pakistan's northwest are grappling with a massive disease outbreak. Hospitals are overcrowded with dengue fever patients, and their numbers are increasing by the day. Cholera, diarrhea and dysentery are also spreading in the displacement camps due to lack of clean water.

Dengue outbreak compounds misery of Pakistan floods Medical camps set up A woman from Nowshera city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province told DW she started suffering from chest infection and skin diseases after the floods. Authorities have set up medical camps to treat patients with fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, and dengue. But due to a lack of resources, many people are struggling to get to a doctor.

Dengue outbreak compounds misery of Pakistan floods Women among worst affected A coordinator for a medical camp says that residents are suffering from a number of diseases. He told DW that authorities have set up makeshift clinics to treat people, and additionally, mobile camps have also been made available. Patients from all age groups are suffering from a number of diseases, he said.

Dengue outbreak compounds misery of Pakistan floods Rampant dengue virus Mina, a 55-year-old Peshawar woman, says her daughter and granddaughter are suffering from dengue. She needs blood plasma for their treatment. She said, the hospital in Peshawar is providing plasma for free but there have been reports of a shortage of medicine to treat dengue patients in many parts of the province.

Dengue outbreak compounds misery of Pakistan floods Shortage of medicines Aid organizations say more medicine is urgently needed to stop the spread of waterborne diseases after the flooding. Pharmacies are out of painkillers, antibiotics, and medicine for skin, gynecological issues, diabetes and eye infections. Pharmaceutical companies have blamed the government for drug shortages, as a price cap has raised the cost of production and led to suspended manufacturing.

Dengue outbreak compounds misery of Pakistan floods Chronic patients A doctor from the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar told DW that there is no shortage of medicines in the city. "If a patient is suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes, we treat them accordingly," she said, adding that currently the hospital is treating 25 dengue patients, including women and children. Author: Saba Rehman (Peshawar)



