Pakistan: UN chief seeks global support for flood-ravaged country

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appealed for more global support for Pakistan as two months of rainfall has inundated large swathes of the country.

"I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe," Guterres said on Twitter.

Guterres's statement comes soon after he issued a stern warning about the effects of climate change last week.

"Let's stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it's Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country," he said in a video message.

UN chief Guterres: 'Pakistan is awash in suffering'

What is on the UN chief's itinerary in Pakistan?

Guterres is set to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as well as visit flood-stricken areas during his two-day visit.

"We welcome the visit by the secretary general," Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, adding that his visit "will help the world better understand the scale of the devastation."

What aid has been sent so far?

More than 1,391 people have been killed as Pakistan after record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains triggered devastating floods. Unprecedented loss of property, livestock, and crops, has impacted nearly 33 million people in the country.

The UN has launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help the South Asian nation cope with the devastation. However, Pakistan estimates the losses caused by the floods to reach about $10 billion.

UN agencies and several countries have so far sent nearly 60 planeloads of aid , with the United Arab Emirates being one of the most generous contributors. The United States has pledged $30 million in assistance to help flood victims.

"At this stage, food is one of the biggest requirements as people have lost everything," Adil Sheraz, CARE Country Director Pakistan, told DW, highlighting other needs, including shelter, clean drinking water, medical supplies, and sanitation facilities.

see/wmr (AP, Reuters, dpa)