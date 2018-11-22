Paco Alcacer signs permanent deal with Borussia Dortmund

Mass circulation newspaper Bild and prominent football magazine Kicker both reported on Friday morning that the German club had reached an agreement with their Spanish counterparts for the free-scoring front man and Dortmund confirmed the news later in the afternoon with a tweet.

Alcacer joined Dortmund on a one-year loan deal at the end of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old scored 21 minutes into his debut from the bench against Eintracht Frankfurt and has gone on to score seven more goals despite his appearances being limited by fitness issues.

"He's a real goalscorer with high footballing quality who has already been decsive in important games for us," said BVB sporting director Michael Zorc. "We look forward to many more goals and assists."

The goals Alcacer has registered already included a memorable hat trick, also from the bench, against Augsburg as Dortmund rallied from behind to win 4-3 and Alcacer has scored at a remarkable rate of a goal every 29 minutes in the league.

Despite that, the fee for the Spanish international, is thought to be about €21 million ($24 million) with add ons potentially increasing the price another €5 million.

The deal is expected to be announced formally by Dortmund after Saturday's away trip to Mainz.

Should that happen, the Bundesliga leaders will feel they've finally found a permanent replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left to join Premier League outfit Arsenal in January.

