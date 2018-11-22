 Mixed messages on Bayern Munich′s Bundesliga title credentials | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Mixed messages on Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title credentials

Dutch winger Arjen Robben has admitted that he doesn't think Bayern Munich are good enough to retain their Bundesliga title. But his view is not shared by everyone at a club where unity currently seems in short supply.

Deutschland Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Bongarts/Getty Images/A. Hassenstein)

"We're not in a position to talk about the title at the moment. We simply aren't good enough."

In a world of bland, non-commital statements from footballers, Arjen Robben's words to German public broadcaster ARD rang out louder than most.

The veteran has won seven Bundesliga titles in his nine full seasons with the Bavarian club and Bayern have won each of the last six. In several of those seasons, Bayern have overcome points deficits to emerge victorious, including last season where they trailed Borussia Dortmund by five points early on.

While the gap this year is bigger, seven points in November looks far from insurmountable and disregards the fact that Bayern were heavy title favorites coming into the current campaign. Robben's teammate Sandro Wagner certainly has no such misgivings.

"I have a different opinion to everyone else in Germany, who thinks Dortmund are an über-team," the striker said earlier this week. "I'm certain we'll have a say in the title race and that we'll win the league. I'm absolutely certain."

His boss agrees: "In the back of my mind I still have the goal of the championship, like the whole club too," said head coach Niko Kovac on Friday, seemingly unaware of Robben's thoughts on the matter.

Read more: New Bayern signing Alphonso Davies arrives in Munich

Problems off the pitch

Perhaps the knowledge that his career is winding down has given Robben a sense of freedom to say what he thinks, rather than follow the script. That's something Wagner has always done. But the sense of dischord hinted at in these contradictory comments, along with the constant rumors surrounding the exit of James Rodriguez, Franck Ribery's scuffle with a French journalist, the infamous press conference and Lisa Müller's social media criticism of Niko Kovac add up to a sense that it's not just on the pitch where things aren't quite right.

Niko Kovac has endured a tough time of late (picture-alliance/dpa)

Niko Kovac has endured a tough time of late

Much more than any club in Germany, and more than most in Europe, Bayern are constantly under the microscope as Ottmar Hitzfeld, who coached Bayern and Dortmund to Bundesliga and Champions League wins, noted in yet another interview on the slump on Säbener Strasse with the Spox and Goal websites this week. 

"When things aren't working you always have to live with criticism at Bayern," the 69-year-old said.  "And of course then the players who are not playing start to speak, [the impact of] that should not be overstated.

"I think a lot of Niko Kovac," Hitzfeld continued. "He's a leader and a personality and that makes him definitely the right coach for Bayern Munich. But he needs quality to get the most out of the situation and that is currently partly absent in the squad."

Progress needed before winter break

Though he has his reservations, Hitzfeld still believes Bayern have what it takes to win a seventh straight Bundesliga, despite a rotten run of form that's seen Kovac's men take just eight points from the last 21. 

"We need to start picking up points now and obviously have to win tomorrow," Kovac said in his Friday press conference ahead of Saturday's home match with Fortuna Düsseldorf. "Ideally, we will have caught up a few points on the sides above us by Christmas."

Later in the same press conference, the Croatian gave an update on Robben's fitness: "We'll have to wait and see," he said. Whatever Robben, Wagner, Hitzfeld or Kovac says, that's also the case with the title race. 

Watch video 01:21
Now live
01:21 mins.

Frankfurt’s scoring sensations have Eagles flying high

DW recommends

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich won't buy in January – but should they?

Despite sitting in fifth, seven points behind Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness has said the club won't buy in January. But with a host of major issues in the squad, do they need to? DW takes a look. (12.11.2018)  

Five big questions ahead of the Bundesliga's return

Can Borussia Dortmund's young guns sustain their title challenge? Should Bayern learn from others? And can Domenico Tedesco find some goals from somewhere? DW examines the big issues ahead of the Bundesliga's return. (22.11.2018)  

Bayern Munich bosses launch scathing attack on German media

Three of Bayern Munich's most senior figures have launched extraordinary attacks against what they call 'outrageous' reporting. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the trio said the club won't stand for it anymore. (22.10.2018)  

New Bayern signing Alphonso Davies arrives in Munich

The Canadian international Alphonso Davies has taken part in his first training session with Bayern. The winger came from Major League Soccer, where he spent the past three seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps. (21.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Frankfurt’s scoring sensations have Eagles flying high  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München

Jadon Sancho turned down Bayern Munich to enjoy life at Borussia Dortmund 14.11.2018

English teenager Jadon Sancho chose Borussia Dortmund over Bayern Munich, the Bavarian club have admitted. And he won't likely be the last one as Dortmund focus their scouting efforts on English youth.

Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park - Leere Südtribüne

Fear on the Yellow Wall: Borussia Dortmund ultras threatened by right-wing hooligans 19.11.2018

Borussia Dortmund's ultras have done more than most to combat right-wing extremism in German football. But according to local media, their hegemony on the Südtribüne has been challenged by some unwelcome visitors.

Fußball Bundesliga 10. Spieltag | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München | Jubel Marco Reus

Five big questions ahead of the Bundesliga's return 22.11.2018

Can Borussia Dortmund's young guns sustain their title challenge? Should Bayern learn from others? And can Domenico Tedesco find some goals from somewhere? DW examines the big issues ahead of the Bundesliga's return.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 