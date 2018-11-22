Mixed messages on Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title credentials

"We're not in a position to talk about the title at the moment. We simply aren't good enough."

In a world of bland, non-commital statements from footballers, Arjen Robben's words to German public broadcaster ARD rang out louder than most.

The veteran has won seven Bundesliga titles in his nine full seasons with the Bavarian club and Bayern have won each of the last six. In several of those seasons, Bayern have overcome points deficits to emerge victorious, including last season where they trailed Borussia Dortmund by five points early on.

While the gap this year is bigger, seven points in November looks far from insurmountable and disregards the fact that Bayern were heavy title favorites coming into the current campaign. Robben's teammate Sandro Wagner certainly has no such misgivings.

"I have a different opinion to everyone else in Germany, who thinks Dortmund are an über-team," the striker said earlier this week. "I'm certain we'll have a say in the title race and that we'll win the league. I'm absolutely certain."

His boss agrees: "In the back of my mind I still have the goal of the championship, like the whole club too," said head coach Niko Kovac on Friday, seemingly unaware of Robben's thoughts on the matter.

Problems off the pitch

Perhaps the knowledge that his career is winding down has given Robben a sense of freedom to say what he thinks, rather than follow the script. That's something Wagner has always done. But the sense of dischord hinted at in these contradictory comments, along with the constant rumors surrounding the exit of James Rodriguez, Franck Ribery's scuffle with a French journalist, the infamous press conference and Lisa Müller's social media criticism of Niko Kovac add up to a sense that it's not just on the pitch where things aren't quite right.

Niko Kovac has endured a tough time of late

Much more than any club in Germany, and more than most in Europe, Bayern are constantly under the microscope as Ottmar Hitzfeld, who coached Bayern and Dortmund to Bundesliga and Champions League wins, noted in yet another interview on the slump on Säbener Strasse with the Spox and Goal websites this week.

"When things aren't working you always have to live with criticism at Bayern," the 69-year-old said. "And of course then the players who are not playing start to speak, [the impact of] that should not be overstated.

"I think a lot of Niko Kovac," Hitzfeld continued. "He's a leader and a personality and that makes him definitely the right coach for Bayern Munich. But he needs quality to get the most out of the situation and that is currently partly absent in the squad."

Progress needed before winter break

Though he has his reservations, Hitzfeld still believes Bayern have what it takes to win a seventh straight Bundesliga, despite a rotten run of form that's seen Kovac's men take just eight points from the last 21.

"We need to start picking up points now and obviously have to win tomorrow," Kovac said in his Friday press conference ahead of Saturday's home match with Fortuna Düsseldorf. "Ideally, we will have caught up a few points on the sides above us by Christmas."

Later in the same press conference, the Croatian gave an update on Robben's fitness: "We'll have to wait and see," he said. Whatever Robben, Wagner, Hitzfeld or Kovac says, that's also the case with the title race.