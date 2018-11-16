 New Bayern signing Alphonso Davies arrives in Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.11.2018

Sports

New Bayern signing Alphonso Davies arrives in Munich

The Canadian international Alphonso Davies has taken part in his first training session with Bayern. The winger came from Major League Soccer, where he spent the past three seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Alphonso Davies (imago/ZUMA Press/H. C. Smith)

After a start to the season that has had some Bayern Munich fans clamoring for a big signing in the January transfer window, one that could eventually turn out to be a big one has already arrived in the Bavarian capital. After flying into Munich on Tuesday,Alphonso Davies, who just turned 18 earlier this month, underwent medical checks and took part in his first training session with his new club this Wednesday.

"My first impressions of the training ground were great," Davies said in a video posted on Bayern Munich's website. "As a kid I dreamed of being part of such a big club. Now I am and it's unbelievable. .. I just want to work as hard as I can in training and hopefully get some games."

Bayern's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, said Davies, for whom the Bundesliga club paid a reported fee of in excess of €10 million ($11.4 million) in the summer, would spend the next month training and getting settled in Munich.

"He'll be part of the squad and available to play from 4 January. We're excited about him," Salihamidzic said. "I'm sure he'll develop here at FC Bayern and help us. I wish him the best of luck and success."

Davies, who was born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana, moved with his family to Canada when he was five. He has scored three goals in nine appearances for Canada. Davies was a bright spot in a disappointing 2018 for Major League Soccer club Vancouver Whitecaps, scoring eight goals in 31 matches.

