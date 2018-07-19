 Bayern Munich confirm signing of Canadian wonderkid Alphonso Davies | Bundesliga | DW | 25.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich confirm signing of Canadian wonderkid Alphonso Davies

After much speculation, Bayern Munich have announced the signing of highly-rated Canadian youngster Alphonso Davies. The 17-year-old has already made a big impact in his short career with Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.

Kanada Alphonso Davies (picture-alliance/empics/The Canadian Press/D. Dyck)

Davies, who is versatile but most comfortable on the left wing, has signed a deal with the German champions until 2023, Bayern confirmed on Wednesday. The transfer is rumored to be worth about €13 million ($15.25 million) and Davies will join in January 2019.

The deal had long been rumored and coach Niko Kovac and members of the Bayern board have spoken highly of the Ghana-born starlet in recent days.

Read more: Who is Bayern's new signing Alphonso Davies?

"Alphonso Davies is a huge talent. At just 17, he has a bright future ahead of him," said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic at Davies' unveiling. "Alphonso is very talented and it comes as no surprise that many other top clubs were after him."

Davies made his debut for the Whitecaps age 16 and has gone on to break a number of records both in the American league and for his country. He's scored three goals and made six in his 20 MLS appearances.

Davies will stay with his current club until the winter transfer window opens, by which time he'll have turned 18, and will then join Bayern and hope to make an impact in the first team. Bayern are currently well stocked in wide areas but with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery nearing the end of their careers, opportunities may not be so difficult to come by in the future.

"I'm very happy about my transfer to Bayern," said Davies. As a kid, you dream about this moment and I'm happy it came through. Now it's time to continue working, I have to give everything to make the most of this opportunity."

Bayern took the opportunity to snap up Davies while on their tour of America, which concludes with a game agains English champions Manchester City on July 28.

DW recommends

Bayern Munich: Who is new signing Alphonso Davies?

Nearly 20 years after Bayern Munich signed Owen Hargreaves, they have bought another player from Canada. In Alphonso Davies, Bayern have landed probably the most exciting player ever to come out of the Great White North. (25.07.2018)  

Bundesliga clubs chase the American dream

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are to take part in the 2018 International Champions Cup in the United States. Bundesliga clubs’ preseason tours are only the first steps into the booming football market in the US. (20.07.2018)  

Related content

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich: Who is new signing Alphonso Davies? 25.07.2018

Nearly 20 years after Bayern Munich signed Owen Hargreaves, they have bought another player from Canada. In Alphonso Davies, Bayern have landed probably the most exciting player ever to come out of the Great White North.

Fußball Freunschaftspiel - Borussia Dortmund v Los Angeles FC | Christian Pulisic

Bundesliga clubs chase the American dream 20.07.2018

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are to take part in the 2018 International Champions Cup in the United States. Bundesliga clubs’ preseason tours are only the first steps into the booming football market in the US.

Deutschland Hamburger SV vs. TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga Eigentor

Jann-Fiete Arp chooses to stay at Hamburg 20.07.2018

Despite reported interest from Bayern Munich, one of Germany's most talented young strikers has chosen to stay at his home club, which is now in the second division. His decision is sensible but not terribly surprising.

Sport Bundesliga FC Bayern Munich und FC Schalke 04 | Robert Lewandowski (Getty Images/AFP/G. Schiffmann)

Bundesliga: Bayern drop points to Schalke, Hoffenheim thump Mainz

Bayern Munich were held by Schalke in another frustrating performance at the Allianz Arena. It's the first time they've dropped points since November, but by no means their first lackluster showing in recent weeks. 