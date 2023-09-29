  1. Skip to content
Over 2,500 migrants lost to Mediterranean in 2023: UN

September 29, 2023

More than 102,000 people have tried to cross the Mediterranean from Tunisia in 2023 so far in 2023 — a stunning 260% increase from last year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WwDd
Refugees rescued by Aurora rescue vessel of Sea-Watch
Some 186,000 people have already arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean sea in 2023Image: Rebecca Berker/ROPI/picture alliance

Over 2,500 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean so far in 2023 while trying to cross into Europe, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday in New York.

That is a stark increase from the 1,680 dead or missing migrants in the same period last year.

Migrants and refugees "risk death and gross human rights violations at every step," Ruven Menikdiwela, director of the UNHCR New York office, told the Security Council.

This comes on the same day when European Union interior ministers met in Brussels to discuss how to handle people migrating to Europe by sea amid growing concern from member states Italy and Germany.

Member states and the European Parliament have been negotiating for years on far-reaching reforms to the bloc's common asylum system but without results.

What did the UN say?

Some 186,000 people have already arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea between January and September 24 of this year, according to the UNHCR.

Of this, 130,000 have arrived in Italy, marking an 83% increase compared to last year. Others landed in Greece, Spain, Cyprus and Malta.

As for the origin of the migrants, 102,000 crossed the Mediterranean from Tunisia and another 45,000 from Libya.

Roughly 31,000 people were rescued at sea or intercepted and disembarked in Tunisia and 10,600 in Libya, Menikdiwela said.

Menikdiwela reminded the Security Council that the land journey from sub-Saharan African countries, where many migrants originate, to the departure points on the coast of Libya and Tunisia "remains one of the world's most dangerous."

"Lives are also lost on land, away from public attention," Menikdiwela said. 

EU seeks to end deadlock over much-needed migration reforms

mk/sms (AFP, dpa)

A rescue worker helps a child from a group of mainly Syrian migrants during a mission

SOS Mediterranee wins 'Alternative Nobel Prize'

SOS Mediterranee wins 'Alternative Nobel Prize'

The maritime rescue group has won the Right Livelihood Award for its life-saving missions helping imperiled migrants on the Mediterranean Sea.
MigrationSeptember 28, 2023
Cars and men against a mountainous backdrop

Nagorno-Karabakh's Armenians fleeing in dramatic escape

ConflictsSeptember 28, 2023
Africa

The civil war ended, but in Amhara region Fano militia continues fighting against the government forces

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
Asia

Afghanistan faces another winter of hunger

Afghanistan faces another winter of hunger

Food SecuritySeptember 28, 202302:36 min
Germany

Feet of refugees who are queuing in the accommodation center in Eisenhüttenstadt

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

SocietySeptember 28, 2023
Europe

Robert Fico, leader of the Smer-SD party, stands in front of a blue background printed with the year 2023 during an electoral TV debate, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 26, 2023

Election is a test of Slovakia's faith in liberal democracy

Election is a test of Slovakia's faith in liberal democracy

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
North America

Dark clouds roll past the US Capitol

US government shutdowns: A chronology

US government shutdowns: A chronology

PoliticsSeptember 28, 20239 images
