Rescue Mission on the Mediterranean

August 25, 2023

Every year, thousands of people fleeing violence and hunger leave their homelands, only to perish in the Mediterranean. The crew of the rescue ship ‘Humanity 1’ is saving as many as they can.

In 2022 some 160 thousand refugees and migrants crossed the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. A further 2,439 are listed as dead or missing, although the real figure is likely higher. This year too, a similar number are making their way northward in search of a better life. The German rescue ship ‘Humanity 1’ and its international crew ply the Mediterranean to rescue drowning refugees. Again and again they encounter dangerously overloaded boats on the verge of sinking. During rescues, every movement must be precise, so intensive training is vital.

DW reporter Anupam Deb Kanunjna was aboard the 'Humanity 1' for two weeks and observed the crew during drills and rescue operations.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 26.08.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 26.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 26.08.2023 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 23:15 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 08:45 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 29.08.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 27.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 08:45 UTC
TUE 29.08.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

 

