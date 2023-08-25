Rescue Mission on the Mediterranean
In 2022 some 160 thousand refugees and migrants crossed the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. A further 2,439 are listed as dead or missing, although the real figure is likely higher. This year too, a similar number are making their way northward in search of a better life. The German rescue ship ‘Humanity 1’ and its international crew ply the Mediterranean to rescue drowning refugees. Again and again they encounter dangerously overloaded boats on the verge of sinking. During rescues, every movement must be precise, so intensive training is vital.
DW reporter Anupam Deb Kanunjna was aboard the 'Humanity 1' for two weeks and observed the crew during drills and rescue operations.
